Can Axie Infinity (AXS) and ApeCoin (APE) Bounce Back From the Bear Market, Watchvestor (WVTR) Sees Inflow of Investor.

The crypto market has been trending downward lately, with many tokens getting affected. Axie Infinity (AXS) and ApeCoin (APE) are currently in the dip, and questions about the possibility of a resurgence are being asked. Similarly, more investors are showing interest in Watchvestor (WVTR) - the first luxury watch marketplace in the crypto market.

Investors Skeptical As Axie Infinity (AXS) Plummet Further

The bear momentum is moving like a wave in the market and Axie Infinity (AXS) is deeply rooted in the bear pressure. Since appreciating slightly at the beginning of the year, Axie Infinity has gone downward, losing almost 19% in the last 7 days.

Axie Infinity is also facing regulation problems with the Philippines authorities, which makes experts believe the token and other play-to-earn games are riskier investments than other cryptocurrencies.

Although the Axie Infinity trading volume surprised investors with a 25.12% increase, many are still asking about the possibility of a turnaround for the token. However, analysts are allaying investors' fears, predicting that the token’s price will surge by up to $6.14 by the end of the year.

Can ApeCoin (APE) Mount a Resurgence?

After posting impressive New Year gains, ApeCoin (APE) is sitting at the heart of the bear market currently. APE has slipped by 16.7% over the last 7 days with the token currently trading at $1.54. The current bearish pressure is further exacerbated by the whales, who have sold out 625.25 worth of ApeCoin from the platform.

The recent developments have raised the question of whether ApeCoin can mount a sustainable bullish challenge. While some analysts are optimistic about bullish trends, others have the least hope for the token, especially with the general bear market that is affecting every token. While the fate of ApeCoin remains uncertain, investors are moving over to Watchvestor for maximum returns.

Watchvestor (WVTR) Experiences an Inflow of Investors As Presale Begins

The bearish pressure that is affecting Axie Infinity and ApeCoin didn’t have an effect on Watchvestor as the token continues to experience the inflow of investors. On the Watchvestor marketplace, investors can purchase fractionalized NFTs that are pegged to physical watches.

To purchase these watches in the physical realm may cost a considerable amount of money but Watchvestor will digitize it and allow investors to buy it through fractionalized NFTs. However, investors who can afford the complete NFT will have the watch shipped to their physical location.

Every watch on the Watchvestor platform has a unique serial number and certificate registered on the blockchain. This will forestall counterfeiting issues and provide security and transparency. Investors can unlock a series of rewards on the platform by purchasing the WVTR token, which is currently available for $0.03.

Analysts are predicting that the token may skyrocket to $0.35 before the end of the year. As a result, investors are maximizing the opportunity to increase their crypto portfolios.

