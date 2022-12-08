Can Big Eyes Coin Be Comparable With The Sandbox And Theta Network?

Despite the current economic downturn in the cryptocurrency world, it still manages to attract the masses due to its volatile nature. The cryptocurrency market has been faced with severe blows this year, but the market has somehow stabilized in the last few days. Cryptocurrencies are currently trying to make their way back up. The unpredictability of the market makes cryptocurrency famous in the community.

There is a growing trend among crypto enthusiasts to purchase recent cryptos since they are often more affordable. One of the new crypto coins that is already making heads in the presale will be discussed in this article: Big Eyes Coin, with its token, $BIG.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The New Cat on the Block

Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin that is fully community-based and offers its users a lot more than just a platform for financial transactions, it wants to help transfer income into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem while protecting the fishes of the oceans. This Big Eyes (BIG) platform is entirely focused on developing a blockchain ecosystem that propagates hypergrowth through the use of NFTs. The platform aims to create a blockchain ecosystem that operates and is self-sufficient.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a form of Decentralized Finance that places power in the hands of the community. Big Eyes (BIG) aims to develop a unique NFT collection and has created an NFT Sushi Crew for its users to enjoy. All they need is to own an NFT to access the Sushi Crew. Big Eyes (BIG) focuses on more than just utility or benefitting holders but has dedicated a portion of its token supply to charitable causes. It gives a 5% token for sustainability within oceans, saving fish, and other clean-up projects. Also, the Big Eyes (BIG) platform will offer services like in-depth tutorials, Big Eyes Swap, and guides to help simplify people's understanding of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). There's no better time to buy the BIG token than now.

Theta Network (THETA): The Next-Gen Blockchain?

The Theta Network (THETA) is a next-generation media and entertainment-focused blockchain. Theta Network is a third-generation platform that supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The platform is designed especially for video streaming and has challenged centralization and reduced the pain that video streaming platforms experience today. Theta Network (THETA) combines blockchain technology with peer-to-peer decentralized video streaming to decentralize and combine both services into a single ecosystem on its network. Furthermore, the platform focuses on providing users with high-quality, smooth streaming without charging them for the expensive technology it provides.

Theta Network (THETA) ecosystem enables viewers to directly reward content creators using tokens. Through this process, the platform cuts out the intermediaries, ensuring that most content creators and developers do not have to rely substantially on sponsors or third-party hosting sites. Additionally, this network allows anyone to become a node on its platform and host unlimited amounts of video channels that are easily accessible to users anywhere in the world.

The Sandbox (SAND): Pushing its Community-Driven Gaming Ecosystem

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralized platform that has developed an isolated testing environment that enables users to run programs or open files without affecting the system, application, or platform they run. The platform also developed a community-driven gaming ecosystem that allows creators to share and monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences in the blockchain. Furthermore, The Sandbox (SAND) aims to be a virtual metaverse home of many decentralized land parcels, this will allow users to develop, trade, and monetize their virtual estate using various monetary means.

The Sandbox (SAND) currently consists of three different products that are integrated. The Voxel Editor, the Marketplace, and the Game Maker are the three products with some useful offers for different types of users. These products help users to protect ownership of their user-generated material. VoxEdit allows users to create 3D NFTs for designers that work on Macs and PCs. This tool allows users to create various animations and through the use of VoxEdit, designers will be able to modify voxels and design a variety of animations. The Sandbox (SAND) Game Maker, is another key element of this project, it allows developers to create 3D games for free.

Final Thoughts

All three of these cryptocurrencies offer great opportunities for investment, with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) topping the list. It is currently moving through its presale stages, and now is the time to purchase because post-launch it expects to increase dramatically. Use the code BCUTE762 to get exclusive bonuses and content when purchasing BIG via the button below!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.