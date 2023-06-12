 Can Big Eyes Coin Take On Top Gamefi Cryptos Like Pikemoon And Chimpzee? : The Tribune India

Can Big Eyes Coin Take On Top Gamefi Cryptos Like Pikemoon And Chimpzee?

GameFi is an inherently exciting field located at the crossroads of video games and cryptocurrency. Many projects populate this crossroads though, and it could get difficult to discern which one of them has the most potential. Therefore, in this article, we’ll take a look at our picks for the top 5 GameFi cryptos to watch out for in 2023 and understand if Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can topple the top dogs of GameFi.

1. Big Eyes Coin: Crypto Casino And So Much More

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is leading the way with its groundbreaking BIG Casino, a crypto casino boasting over 4000 games with many of them offering the thrill of P2E. This casino will woo the market on August 29th; about two months after the official launch on June 15th. And it will be more than just pure fun since $BIG will be the sole token accepted in all games. Hence, the BIG project will experience significant growth in its 24-hour trading volume leading to an uptake in investor interest.

Big Eyes Coin also offers a loot box feature, wherein you can buy $10 worth of $BIG for $9.99 and get the opportunity to win an additional $500 worth of $BIG tokens. You also stand a chance to grab mintable, tradable, and collectible cards and an NFT collection that can be used to access the NFT Sushi Club, BIG’s most exclusive club with special content and events.

The token will launch on June 15th on a few major exchanges such as Uniswap, OKX DEX, and Poloniex CEX at the strikingly affordable price of $0.0006. So, go to the Big Eyes Coin website today and sign up for the BIG launch countdown.

2. Pikamoon: Pokemon With A GameFi Twist

Pikamoon (PIKA) is another project that has caught the attention of GameFi enthusiasts. This real-time 3D metaverse focuses on delivering photoreal visuals and immersive experiences. With Pikamoon, users can build their empires, collect characters, and engage in thrilling battles for NFTs and $PIKA earnings.

The Pikaverse, divided into four elemental regions, offers users opportunities to earn $PIKA and upgrade their NFTs. With an in-game marketplace for asset trading, Pikamoon aspires to become the leading metaverse and GameFi cryptocurrency.

3. Swords Of Blood: A Hack-And-Slash RPG

Swords Of Blood (SWDTKN) is an AAA-quality hack-and-slash RPG launching on the Polygon blockchain. This cross-play compatible game will be available on mobile and PC platforms, guaranteeing a seamless gaming experience for all players.

Swords Of Blood promises a Play-to-Own model and introduces captivating F2P mechanics. And with PVP modes ranging from 4-player battles to epic 16-player clashes, the game offers exhilarating gameplay. The involvement of industry experts, including members from renowned bands like Disturbed and Trivium, ensures a captivating soundtrack that enhances the overall experience.

4. Chimpzee: Save The Environment While Earning

Chimpzee (CHIMPZ) is a revolutionary web3 project that combines earning potential with environmental and animal conservation. By empowering individuals to contribute to these causes, Chimpzee disrupts the crypto industry and sets an inspiring example.

With Chimpzee's three unique earning opportunities – Chimpzee Shop, NFT Marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Game – users can earn CHMPZ coins while shopping, trading NFTs, and playing engaging games. The project's commitment to environmental restoration is already evident, with 1200 trees planted to restore a rainforest. Chimpzee emphasises the urgency of its mission, emphasising that nature and the environment cannot wait for action.

5. Scorpion Token: Casino And Sports Betting

Scorpion Casino (SCORP) is a decentralised platform for betting and gambling using cryptocurrency currently in presale. The project has a similar concept to Big Eyes Coin’s Casino, the latter however, encapsulates a much larger collection of games with over 4000 games compared to Scorpion Casino’s collection of 210 games. Another difference is that Scorpion Casino allows players to use coins other than its native SCORP token resulting in a smaller 24-hour trading volume and thus less growth. What Scorpion Casino does well though is that it allows for sports betting as well as gambling, which makes up a large portion of the betting market.

You’ve read our picks for the top 5 GameFi cryptos for 2023, and while all have strengths and weaknesses, all of them hold the potential for success. Big Eyes Coin’s casino has a massive selection of games and is geared towards driving growth and gains. If you’re interested, visit Big Eyes Coin’s website to join the countdown to launch.

 

