Canadian Hospital Gets 500,000 Donation From Punjabi Businessman Garry Sangha & Kuldeep Singh Chauhan*

Garry Sangha, CEO of the Family Group, is mindful of the importance of community in the success of any endeavor and takes the opportunity to highlight their recent pledge to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. Garry states, “CCI is a part of the community, and we see our employees and the people in the community as part of the CCI family. Health and well- being are always a primary concern. For where we live, Royal Columbian provides a huge proportion of the critical care we need and offers health services that no other hospital in the province can deliver. Their focus on mental health aligns closely with our passions and the goal of our own mental health entity, CCI Group Mental Health Society.”



The CCI pledge is for $500,000 targeted to the South Asian Health initiative. Honouring this commitment, Crystal Consulting Inc. will be able to name the waiting room in the Acute Care Tower of the hospital. “We are so glad that a company with such a strong emphasis on philanthropy like CCI is joining our fundraising and is making this fantastic pledge. When people like the Sanghas and Chohans step forward, it provides an example for others to follow suit and make similar pledges. We thank them for their gracious support” emphasizes, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation President and CEO Jeff Norris.

Indeed, the family has long been a community contributor with a history of giving to the Children’s Hospital Foundation, The Canucks for Kids Fund, The Food Bank, and the City of Backpacks for Kids Program. Garry emphasizes, “Our father, Ajit, has always been a person who believed in being a part of the community and he was supported by our mom. As a family, my parents, my brother-in-law, and his wife (my sister, Sandeep), as well as my wife, Kiran, and all our wonderful children make a real effort to give back. We spend our own time to purchase and fill the kids’ school backpacks. Really close to our hearts is our foundation for mental health. We give a lot of time to that endeavour as we want to emphasize that health is more than just our bodies, but also finding peace for our mind and soul. Issues of mental health are like a silent epidemic, so we formed the foundation to help give it a voice”.

Jack Froese, the Mayor of the Township of Langley, shares, “Ajit, Garry, and Chohan have always done so much to support our city. They are important employers, and they are examples of a family that makes giving back to the community part of their everyday lives.”

The CCI Group Mental Health Society fund raises for mental health causes. After a COVID-19 delay, they will be holding their Second Annual Golf Tournament. Like that of 2019, this event being held on June 21 at Northview Country Golf and Country Club will raise monies to support various mental health causes in the province. The Foundation is committed to raising $1,000,000 for mental health initiatives by 2025.

Ajit comments, “This Foundation is important to my family. My wife and children are invested in mental health, and we want to show the people that it is okay to talk about mental health as we share love and support for those who are suffering in any way we can. When people respect you, they will be more open to listening to your views and accepting your help.”

Kuldeep echoes the sentiments of his father-in-law, “We are all family. We must support each other, and we must also support those people that work for us or who live in our community. We are obligated to help, and it does not matter if we are fathers or sons, mothers or daughters, brothers or sisters; we all have a role to play in serving each other. I am proud that CCI makes giving an active part of our business.”

