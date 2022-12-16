 Card game classic: Solitaire as an online game : The Tribune India

Card game classic: Solitaire as an online game

Solitaire is a variant of the 18th-century French "patience" card game. This popular game has many reasons to play:

●        The game can be played without other players.

●        The rules of classic solitaire are very easy to learn and you can quickly get started yourself.

●        Instead of a competition, the focus here is on meditative brain teasers and measuring your own strength. Along with crosswords and sudoku, solitaire has been one of the most popular stress -busting and mind-clearing games for decades. Appropriately, the original name "Patience" means nothing other than: patience.

 

How Solitaire works

Solitaire is played with a classic deck of 52 cards. These are divided into 4 blocks of 13 cards each: red cards with a diamond, red cards with a heart, black cards with a spade and black cards with a club.

Each card within a block also has a specific value: the lowest starts at 2, is followed by 3, 4, etc., up to the value 10. After the 10 comes the jack, then the queen and finally the king, which only is trumped by an ace.

At the start of the game there are 7 automatically selected cards face up on 7 stacks in the middle of the playing field: With a tip or mouse click, you now have to “work through” both these cards and the cards that are still face down on the stack on the left edge of the playing field and by sorting to put in the right order.

 

The rules of the game in Solitaire

●        The cards must be arranged in descending order of value. Example 1: The cards with the values ​​4, 3 and 2 can be placed on a card with the value 5. On the other hand, cards with values ​​between 6 and 10, as well as jacks, queens, kings or aces cannot be discarded.

Example 2: Cards with the values ​​10 to 2 can be placed on a card with a jack. Queens, kings or aces can no longer be placed here.

●        A color change is necessary after each move. Only one black card fits on a red card - black on red - or the other way round - red on black.

Example 1: Only a black jack, followed by a red 10, a black 9, etc. can be placed on a red queen.

Example 2: Only one card, namely a red 2, can be placed on a black 3.

In summary: A card can only be placed if it is of the next lowest value and a different color (black or red) than the last card placed in the pile.

The goal in Solitaire

The ultimate goal of the game is to uncover all the cards and slide them into the spaces on the right side of the board in the correct order, sorted by spades, diamonds, hearts and clubs. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions:

How do I get to the cards that are still face down?

First you have to create order - stack the cards according to their values ​​and alternately red-black or black-red on the playing field. By rearranging and exchanging the cards, you gradually approach the cards that are still face down on the playing field.

Advanced Tips & Tricks: The best strategies for Solitaire

1. If a space becomes free, first check whether there are other stacking options for the cards already revealed and the cards from the uncovered stack before you occupy the free space. You want to keep your options open for as long as possible.

2. If you have a choice, always pay attention to the color of the kings (red or black) when placing them. You should preferably choose the one here that matches the cards on the board that you most want to get rid of and stack.

3. It is best to always have both a black and a red king in play, which greatly increases your stacking options.

4. If you can move more than one card at the same time, give preference to the stack with the fewest face-up cards - the faster you unstack it, the faster you can get to the cards that are still face-down and soon have a new free space.

5. Always try to only act with the cards that have already been revealed for as long as possible - only when there really is no other option should you bring new cards into play using the stack on the left-hand side.

6. Don't let exposed aces go to waste in the middle of the board. Once you've accommodated these in the boxes to the right, this creates an opportunity for more of your cards to be well accommodated in the near future.

