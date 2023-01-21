Cats vs Dogs: Can Big Eyes Coin Become As Successful As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Following 16.4 Million Dollars Raised In Presale?

Historically, the cryptocurrency market has been ruled by dog-related meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the emergence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could lead to a shift in the animal crypto kingdom.

Now in stage 9 of presale, Big Eyes Coin has generated over 16.4 million dollars, secured a tier 1 CEX launch for its official release, and appeared on a 3D billboard in New York City.

And the promotion of its new bonus code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, where investors will receive a 200% at checkout, is likely to entice an even greater number of investments into the ecosystem.

This is especially the case as there is now a calculator on the Big Eyes Coin website where you can connect your crypto wallet and figure out how much profit you can make down the line.

Besides, it's not like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are firing on all cylinders.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is priced at $0.08074, significantly less than its all-time high of $0.6878 back in May 2021. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is at a pathetic $0.00001115, considerably lower than its peak of 0.00007924.

Therefore, with the crypto industry on the rocks, it could be the perfect opportunity for Big Eyes Coin to start a cat-themed meme coin revolution.

Would Dogecoin Be A Top Dog Without Elon Musk?

Dogecoin has a market cap of over 10 billion dollars and is ranked as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

However, it's plausible Dogecoin would be no way near as successful if it wasn’t for Elon Musk, who tweeted about Dogecoin in 2019 and gave it a massive boost.

And the crypto world saw the power of Musk again when he bought Twitter in October 2022 and Dogecoin subsequently surpassed Cardano for a brief period.

Therefore, despite offering fast and cost-effective peer-to-peer transactions, Dogecoin may rely on Musk too heavily which could lead to the meme coins’ eventual downfall.

Is Shiba Inu Just A Dogecoin Wannabe?

If Dogecoin is dependent on Musk, then Shiba Inu is certainly reliant on Dogecoin. Indeed, when released it was nicknamed the ‘Dogecoin killer’. But with a market cap of only 6 billion, it is more like a ‘Dogecoin supporter’.

And if it wasn’t for its unique and lucrative staking rewards, Shiba Inu would arguably have very little to offer investors or the crypto universe in general.

Big Eyes Coin Is Reworking The Purpose Of Meme Coins

Big Eyes Coin is striving to change the narrative of meme coins by planning ocean-saving charity donations, the release of top ten NFTs, and hosting fun, in-person events for all of its investors.

5% of Big Eyes Coin total supply will be donated to ocean-saving organizations like Orca Network, Luna Children, and Fundlife International, helping to stop climate change and promote a greener environment.

As for NFTs, the digital cats on the Big Eyes Coin website is an implication of the cuteness to come, which could elicit healthy profits.

And the best part is, when investing in Big Eyes Coin, investors will get the chance to meet other eco-minded individuals.

With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still struggling to resurge, Big Eyes Coin has a chance of catching up to its doggy competitors in the future. After all, Big Eyes Coin is proposing unique features that are both philanthropic and financially rewarding.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.