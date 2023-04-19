Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya and bring home prosperity with Malabar Gold and Diamonds' exquisitely-crafted gold jewellery and exclusive gold coin offer

19 April, 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to buy gold jewellery. Buying gold on Askhaya Tritya is widely considered a mark of luck and prosperity. To add to the propitiousness and glitter of the occasion, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains of the country, has launched an exquisite Akshaya Tritiya gold jewellery collection. With this specially crafted gold jewellery collection, customers can bring home good fortune this Akshaya Tritiya.

In addition, customers will receive value equivalent to 100 mg gold coin on the purchase of jewellery worth Rs.30,000 and above and value equivalent 250 mg gold coin on the purchase of diamond, gemstone, and polki jewellery. The offer is valid from 18th March to 30th April, 2023.

Being one of the first jewellery retail chains to adopt Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, all jewellery being sold at Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms carry HUID number which assures customers of complete peace of mind. Moreover, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers transparent pricing, quality assurance and reasonable making charges (4.9% onwards).

Commenting on the occasion and special jewellery collection, Mr. M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “At Malabar Gold and Diamonds, we have been delivering a golden experience for over 30 years. We are excited to offer an elegantly designed gold jewellery collection to mark this auspicious occasion. The gold jewellery collection will delight the customers with its design innovations. Our commitment to transparency, quality, and responsible sourcing coupled with our strong retail network and online presence makes Malabar Gold & Diamonds a brand that customers can trust. The adoption of HUID number further assures our customers of the quality and authenticity of our jewellery, making Malabar Gold & Diamonds a perfect choice for customers looking to invest in gold this Akshaya Tritiya.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is a brand which is synonymous with trust, transparency, and quality. It promises its customers transparency and the best value for their money. The price tag on their jewelry indicates the weight of the stone, the net weight, and the charges for the stone in the jewellery. Malabar Gold and Diamonds also offers lifetime maintenance for jewellery, zero percent deduction on the exchange of old gold jewellery, 100% HUID Verified BIS hallmarked gold, IGI, and GIA certified diamonds, a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has a strong retail network of more than 300 stores across 10 countries and is rapidly expanding across domestic and global markets. The brand is the flagship company of the Malabar Group and is one of the country's largest gold and diamond retail chains. The brand's head office is located in Kerala with branches in various cities in India. Owned by over 4000 shareholders, the group has excelled in providing quality products and services with over 13,000 professionals working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold and Diamonds also has an online store that offers customers an opportunity to shop on its website www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com and buy their favourite jewellery anytime from the comfort of their homes.

