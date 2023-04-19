 Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya and bring home prosperity with Malabar Gold and Diamonds' exquisitely-crafted gold jewellery and exclusive gold coin offer : The Tribune India

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya and bring home prosperity with Malabar Gold and Diamonds' exquisitely-crafted gold jewellery and exclusive gold coin offer

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya and bring home prosperity with Malabar Gold and Diamonds' exquisitely-crafted gold jewellery and exclusive gold coin offer


19 April, 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to buy gold jewellery. Buying gold on Askhaya Tritya is widely considered a mark of luck and prosperity. To add to the propitiousness and glitter of the occasion, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains of the country, has launched an exquisite Akshaya Tritiya gold jewellery collection. With this specially crafted gold jewellery collection, customers can bring home good fortune this Akshaya Tritiya.

In addition, customers will receive value equivalent to 100 mg gold coin on the purchase of jewellery worth Rs.30,000 and above and value equivalent 250 mg gold coin on the purchase of diamond, gemstone, and polki jewellery. The offer is valid from 18th March to 30th April, 2023.

Being one of the first jewellery retail chains to adopt Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, all jewellery being sold at Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms carry HUID number which assures customers of complete peace of mind. Moreover, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers transparent pricing, quality assurance and reasonable making charges (4.9% onwards).

Commenting on the occasion and special jewellery collection, Mr. M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “At Malabar Gold and Diamonds, we have been delivering a golden experience for over 30 years. We are excited to offer an elegantly designed gold jewellery collection to mark this auspicious occasion. The gold jewellery collection will delight the customers with its design innovations. Our commitment to transparency, quality, and responsible sourcing coupled with our strong retail network and online presence makes Malabar Gold & Diamonds a brand that customers can trust. The adoption of HUID number further assures our customers of the quality and authenticity of our jewellery, making Malabar Gold & Diamonds a perfect choice for customers looking to invest in gold this Akshaya Tritiya.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is a brand which is synonymous with trust, transparency, and quality. It promises its customers transparency and the best value for their money. The price tag on their jewelry indicates the weight of the stone, the net weight, and the charges for the stone in the jewellery. Malabar Gold and Diamonds also offers lifetime maintenance for jewellery, zero percent deduction on the exchange of old gold jewellery, 100% HUID Verified BIS hallmarked gold, IGI, and GIA certified diamonds, a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has a strong retail network of more than 300 stores across 10 countries and is rapidly expanding across domestic and global markets. The brand is the flagship company of the Malabar Group and is one of the country's largest gold and diamond retail chains. The brand's head office is located in Kerala with branches in various cities in India. Owned by over 4000 shareholders, the group has excelled in providing quality products and services with over 13,000 professionals working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold and Diamonds also has an online store that offers customers an opportunity to shop on its website www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com and buy their favourite jewellery anytime from the comfort of their homes.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

3
Haryana

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

4
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

5
Haryana

ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

6
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

7
Punjab

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called 'Minta's' and 'AK47'

8
Nation

Ailing Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi

9
Punjab

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

10
Punjab SIT report bent cops

Book sacked AIG over disproportionate assets, Punjab tells VB

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office

FIR against Indian arm of global NGO registered based on a c...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

The defence minister said the security of the country is the...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US, Karan Aujla issues clarification

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moos...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials