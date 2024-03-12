 Celebrating 25 Years: Travel Planners Unveils Kerala's 9 Must-Visit Paradises : The Tribune India

  • Celebrating 25 Years: Travel Planners Unveils Kerala's 9 Must-Visit Paradises

Celebrating 25 Years: Travel Planners Unveils Kerala's 9 Must-Visit Paradises

Celebrating 25 Years: Travel Planners Unveils Kerala's 9 Must-Visit Paradises


Nestled in the embrace of the southwestern coast of India lies a land of unparalleled beauty, where emerald green landscapes meet azure waters, and every corner whispers tales of ancient traditions and vibrant culture. Welcome to Kerala, a paradise on earth where every moment is an enchanting melody waiting to be discovered.

Recently, Travel Planners have finished their 25 years, and are now on a roll to fish out the best places recommended by travelers they’ve met along the time. And one of them is Kerala!!

Now, let the gentle breeze of exploration guide you through its myriad treasures, each more captivating than the last. From the misty heights of Munnar to the sun-kissed shores of Kovalam, let's traverse the diverse tapestry of the mesmerizing Kerala tourist places.

Munnar: Where Time Stands Still

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of the Western Ghats, Munnar beckons with its ethereal beauty. Picture-perfect tea plantations sprawl across rolling hills, casting a spellbinding charm on all who behold them. Here, amidst the verdant embrace of nature, adventure awaits at every turn.

Embark on a journey through the verdant trails of Eravikulam National Park, where the elusive Nilgiri Tahr roams freely. Feel the adrenaline surge as you trek through rugged terrains and breathe in the crisp mountain air. And as the sun sets, find solace in the tranquil waters of Mattupetty Dam, where time stands still amidst nature's symphony.

Alleppey: Sailing Through Serenity

As the sun sets over the shimmering waters of Vembanad Lake, Alleppey comes alive with the promise of serenity and bliss. Step aboard a traditional houseboat and set sail on a voyage of discovery, where every ripple tells a story of a bygone era.

Drift along the meandering backwaters, where coconut palms sway in the gentle breeze, and time seems to stand still. Lose yourself in the tranquil beauty of Marari Beach, where golden sands stretch as far as the eye can see, and the waves sing a soothing lullaby.

Thekkady: A Symphony of Wildlife

In the heart of Periyar National Park, lies Thekkady, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Set sail on a journey across Periyar Lake, where the mist-clad hills echo with the call of the wild.

As you glide through the tranquil waters, keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of the majestic elephants, elusive tigers, and exotic birds that call this sanctuary home. And after a day of exploration, immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Kerala at Kadathanadan Kalari Centre, where traditional martial arts come to life in a mesmerizing display of skill and precision.

Wayanad: A Tapestry of Tranquility

Venture into the heart of Wayanad, where lush green forests and cascading waterfalls paint a picture of unparalleled beauty. Scale the heights of Chembra Peak, where panoramic views await at every turn, and the air is filled with the scent of adventure.

Unwind amidst the tranquil surroundings of Banasura Sagar Dam, where emerald waters stretch as far as the eye can see, and the silence is broken only by the gentle rustle of leaves. Here, amidst nature's embrace, find solace in the simplicity of life and rediscover the joy of being.

Kovalam: Where Every Sunset is a Promise

As the golden hues of dawn paint the sky, Kovalam awakens to a new day filled with endless possibilities. Sink your toes into the soft sands of Lighthouse Beach, where the ancient rhythms of the ocean dance to the tune of the wind.

Indulge your senses in the age-old traditions of Ayurveda, where ancient healing techniques offer respite to weary souls and tired minds. And as the sun dips below the horizon, witness nature's grand finale at Vellayani Lake, where every sunset is a promise of a new beginning.

Varkala: Cliffside Serenity

Perched atop rugged cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea lies Varkala, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Lose yourself in the breathtaking views that stretch as far as the eye can see, and feel the weight of the world lift from your shoulders.

Explore the ancient Janardhana Swamy Temple, where echoes of a bygone era linger in the air, and the scent of incense fills the soul. And after a day of exploration, find solace in the healing waters of natural springs, where the cares of the world melt away amidst nature's embrace.

Thrissur: Where Culture Comes Alive

In the heart of Kerala lies Thrissur, a vibrant city pulsating with the rhythms of life. Immerse yourself in the kaleidoscope of colors that adorn the streets during the Thrissur Pooram festival, where tradition and modernity collide in a spectacular display of grandeur.

Discover the architectural marvels of Vadakkunnathan Temple, where ancient legends come to life amidst intricately carved sculptures and towering gopurams. And as the waters cascade down Athirappilly Waterfalls, feel the sheer power of nature's raw beauty in a moment that will stay with you forever.

Kozhikode: A Tale of Timeless Beauty

In the coastal city of Kozhikode, history comes alive amidst the bustling streets and ancient ruins. Explore the remnants of a bygone era at Kozhikode Fort, where echoes of a glorious past linger in the air, and the walls tell tales of conquest and valor.

Sink your toes into the soft sands of Kappad Beach, where the waves whisper secrets of distant lands and forgotten adventures. And as the sun dips below the horizon, lose yourself in the timeless beauty of Kozhikode Beach, where every moment is a testament to the enduring spirit of Kerala.

Silent Valley National Park: A Symphony of Nature

In the heart of Palakkad district lies Silent Valley National Park, a sanctuary for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Venture into the depths of this pristine wilderness, where ancient trees stand sentinel amidst a sea of green, and the air is alive with the songs of exotic birds.

Embark on a guided tour through this natural paradise, where every step brings you closer to the heart of Kerala's rich biodiversity. And as you stand in awe amidst nature's grandeur, feel a sense of reverence for the timeless beauty that surrounds you.

Embrace the Magic of Kerala with Travel Planners

It’s a wrap, and it’s time to pack your bags and set forth on an adventure of a lifetime. Travel Planners is helping travelers across the continent for the last 25 years. And we vouch for Kerala’s beauty and vibe.

 

Here every path leads to new adventures and every corner reveals a hidden treasure. For in the heart of Kerala, amidst the whispers of the wind and the songs of the sea, lies a world waiting to be explored, a world where magic is real, and dreams come true.

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme.

