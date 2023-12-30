Celebrations held at Gurudwara Sant Baba Prem Singh, Paris (France) stage handled by Iqbal Singh Bhatti.

Paris Management Committee Gurudwara Shri Sant Baba Prem Singh, La Courneuve, France, welcomed Shri Parveen Kumar, Minister (Consular), Indian embassy in France, Shri Avinash Mishra, President, Overseas Frinds of BJP (OFBJP) France unit and Shri Joginder Kumar, President FAFI to Gurudwara Shri Sant Baba Prem Singh, La Courneuve. The entire Gurudwara Community expressed their gratitude and thanks to the visiting dignitaries, for gracing with their presence and paying their homage at the Gurudwara Sant Baba Prem Singh.

Shri Praveen Kumar, Minister (Consular), Indian Embassy in France, praised the contribution and sacrifices of the Sikh Community in the Indian national freedom struggle and for their efforts in nation building along with the Sikh community’s philanthropic services in France. He appreciated services of Shri Iqbal Singh Bhatti, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic and also for facilitating repatriation of mortal remains of number of deceased Indian nationals from France to India during the past two decades. Shri Avinash Kumar, President, OFBJP France unit also praised the contribution of Sikh Community and thanked the Gurudwara community members for the facilitation and organization of the event.

The Sikh community also thanked the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP), Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Government of India for making efforts to tell the World about sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus and Sikh community for the national freedom and their efforts in nation building. Given the extensive support and cooperation extended by Mr. Modi and his party to the Sikh community, Mr. Bhatti was very confident about Shri Narendra Modi returning to power the third time and getting re-elected as the Prime Minister of the Country.

It’s worth mentioning that first time ever since post- Independence, India has started observing ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ as a mark of unity and integrity of the country as well as to commemorate the sacrifice of young Sahibzada’s of Guru Gobind Singh. The Sikh community has always worked for the welfare of people of all religions and ensured that all communities peacefully co-exist and work for the development of our Country, much like the leadership style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All members of the management committee:- Shri Surjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi, Babbu Haryana, Ravinder Singh Ravi, M P Begowal, Bajwa and Sabi of the Gurudwara Sant Baba Prem Singh, La Courneuve, France wholeheartedly thanked and expressed their gratitude to BJP and its Europe and France wing for the remarkable initiatives implemented in recent past to celebrate the glorious Sikh history. Some notable events include the 400th Prakash Purab being observed by the Modi government at Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate this pious day at Red fort to ensure that the same boundary walls which witnessed martyrdom of Guru Sahib are now used as platform to populate about Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s great life and educate the current generation about his ideals and principles w.r.t. world history. It’s also noteworthy that the BJP and Prime Minister Modi passed the Citizenship Amendment Act to ensure that Sikhs from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries can be brought back to the country. Similarly, under the able guidance of Shri Narendra Modi the Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib ji were brought from Afghanistan with full honour and ‘maryada’ after the Taliban regime took over the country.

Under the BJP regime and Prime Minister Modi’s able leadership, the government approved FCRA which helped enable members of the Sikh community settled in different countries to contribute towards Sri Harmandir Sahib in Sri Amritsar Sahib, a highly revered place among all the communities worldwide. The Modi government also decided to abolish GST for Sri Harmandir Sahib. Prime Minister Modi’s government also approved Kartarpur Sahib corridor and today a daily of 15000 pilgrims pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The Modi government also abolished black listing of 314 persons enabling 312 of them to return to their native country. These countrymen thanked the government for enabling them to pay their obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib. The Modi government also constituted SIT for a fresh investigation of the 1984 Sikh genocide and paved ways for conviction of the guilty after 38 years of the killings. The government has also been instrumental in the construction of the circuit to interlink Gurdwaras at Sri Anandapur Sahib, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib and other places which will help ensure that the message of Guru Nanak Dev ji on Sarb Sanjhiwalta (Common good) reaches everyone at national and international level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #France