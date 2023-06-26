 "Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success" : The Tribune India

"Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success"

"Chat GPT: Revolutionizing Business in 2023 - Opporture Offers Custom Solutions for Success"


Marketing Specialist

[Toronto, 26 June] - In the rapidly evolving landscape of advanced technology, businesses are increasingly turning to chat GPT as a means to engage with B2B and B2C consumers. However, as the year 2023 unfolds, it has become apparent that relying solely on off-the-shelf chat GPT solutions is no longer enough to ensure business excellence. Today, the key to standing out from the competition lies in developing custom models built on top of large language models, creating a formidable entry barrier for rivals.

Implementing such a strategy may sound straightforward in theory, but in practice, it demands meticulous planning and unwavering effort. According to the MIT Technology Review Insights CIO Vision 2025 report, an astonishing 72% of organizations consider data to be the greatest challenge in the realm of AI.

Furthermore, 68% emphasize the critical importance of unifying data platforms for effective analytics and AI applications. These statistics underscore the significance of data annotation and labeling, with many businesses already gaining a considerable advantage over their competitors by prioritizing these practices.

Mr. PratapChowdaryPotakamuri, CEO of Opporture, shared his insights on the pivotal role data plays in AI implementation, stating,"Our consulting experience reveals that businesses who have embraced data annotation and labeling have gained a significant advantage over their rivals." At Opporture, we understand the complexities involved in seamlessly integrating AI into your business processes. From identifying areas for improvement to showcasing automation capabilities, we specialize in manually running processes, underscoring the power of automation. Moreover, we are committed to training AI models that automate the majority of tasks while upholding stringent quality control measures.

As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, Chat GPT remains a powerful tool with immense potential. However, in 2023, the true winners will be the businesses that go beyond the ordinary and develop customized models, overcoming the data challenges that lie ahead. Opporture is your trusted partner, offering a comprehensive solution that propels your business toward unparalleled success.

Mrs. Deborah Rani Beera, Executive Director of Opporture, emphasized the importance of stepping up your game and harnessing the power of customized AI models. She stated,"Now is the time to prepare your business to conquer the competition and unleash the full potential of Chat GPT."

About Opporture:

Opporture is at the forefront of AIES (Artificial Intelligence Enabling Services), focusing on developing, training, and reinforcing AI models. The company has played a pivotal role in assisting numerous unicorns in implementing AI services within their ML-Ops frameworks. Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback and Human in the loop AI services are among the exceptional offerings provided by Opporture. Among their other offerings, Opporture also delivers AI-enabled content solutions from Content Creation, Content Moderation, Content Tagging &Labeling to Content Distribution and Transformation.

Is your business ready to seize the opportunities of 2023 with chat GPT? Join forces with Opporture today and unlock new frontiers of success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Address:

439 University Ave 5th Floor

Toronto, ON M5G 1Y8, Canada

Phone Number: +1 (581) 222-6622

Email: [email protected]

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

4
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

5
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

8
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

9
Chandigarh

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, 5 injured: Officials

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, 5 injured: Officials

The incident took place around 10 pm at Umsyiem village near...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

SGPC concerned over Sikh man's killing in Pakistan

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Electricity usage above 200 units in Delhi to cost more, Atishi slams Centre

Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin