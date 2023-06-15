 Click IPO finally gives investors the opportunity to invest in America’s hottest IPO’s : The Tribune India

Click IPO finally gives investors the opportunity to invest in America’s hottest IPO’s

Click IPO finally gives investors the opportunity to invest in America’s hottest IPO’s

eSports fanatics can now invest in American IPO's. (Stock photo)



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Buying Esports stocks online and their subsequent performance is “all the rage” in America, and now Indian investors can finally participate. Recently, a few Esport IPOs have come to market with an incredible surge in both demand and price for shares in these companies.   

The Esport market is very large and growing at an incredible pace.   Now, Indian investors will also have a chance at purchasing IPO shares of yet another Esport company offering shares on the US NASDAQ stock market.  

IPO pops are not new. According to data from Jay Ritter, the average IPO pop from 1980 through 2020 was 18.4% in one day. In 2021, the average first-day gain after an IPO was 16%. Using all common stock IPOs between 2000-2020, we confirm previous evidence of positive average first-day IPO returns of 21.11 percent in one day.

Recent Esport IPOs:

  1. NASDAQ: EBET) Esport Technologies soared 700% over its IPO pricing level.  Seeking Alpha Apr. 9, 2021.Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) soars again in early trading after a strong debut yesterday that saw shares jump more than 500% from their IPO pricing level.  Shares of EBET are up 33.36% premarket to $48.57 vs. the IPO pricing mark of $6.00 per share.                                    
  2. Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM), was listed on the Nasdaq on July 29, 2022, pricing the 1.5 million shares on offer at $4.00. MGAM shares went to trade as high as $20 on the second day of trading

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, new dematerialized or demat account additions rose to an all-time high of 10.7 million between April 2020 and January. This is an increase of more than double the new accounts opened in FY20 at 4.7 million. Around 4 million new accounts were added each in FY19 and FY18.

As another example, the latest Esport IPO, Mobile Global Esports  Inc. or MoGo, NASDAQ symbol MGAM (coincidently doing its business in INDIA), traded 61.3 million shares (heavy volume), in the first 10 days of trading (all over the IPO price of $4) and traded as high as $20 per share and had an average closing price of $7 per share over those first 10 trading days. Now, Click-IPO is expected to be offering the next esport stock and its shares to the public within the next few weeks on its app.

This time, Indian Nationals can subscribe for the IPO shares through a Brokerage Firm named ClickIPO.  ClickIPO has participated in more than 200 recent U.S. IPO, and their nearly 5,000,000 integrated accounts, through their app (which integrates with an International Brokerage Firm), allow investors the opportunity to secure and participate in desired IPOs and their shares through their app - ClickIPO.

ClickIPO is an app which can be downloaded in India, and then “willing IPO risk takers” or “day-traders” will have a chance to own some of the Esport stock right at the $4 per share IPO price and sell it right back into the market if they so choose.  Now, through ClickIPO, Indian Nationals can buy/trade/sell IPO shares in American IPOs offered and traded on NASDAQ Markets.

Earlier, it used to take around 60 days to buy/sell stocks in stock markets, and the investor also had to go through loads of paperwork. But thanks to the Internet, this wait has been curbed, and in the last ten years, Indian capital markets have recorded 1488% of growth in exchange turnover.

As a result, the total number of demat accounts in India has now increased to 10.6 crores (100.6 million) in November 2022, 37% higher than a year earlier.   

Tags: CLICK IPO, Esport IPO’s

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

3
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

4
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

5
Haryana

Part of flyover gives way near Delhi-Gurugram border, 1 dead

6
Ludhiana

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

7
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

9
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

10
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch; trees, electricity poles uprooted

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Sau...

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

Section 144 imposed in Salooni area of Chamba


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at residence of mastermind

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

Number of social evils take refuge as religious customs: Previous law panel had warned

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates