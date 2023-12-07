Club Resorto's Path to Unicorn Status: Embracing Customer Critique as Catalyst for Industry Innovation by 2030

New Delhi (India), December 7: Club Resorto aims to become an Indian Unicorn by 2030. Club Resorto encourages and invites customers to critically submit reviews about all the touch points, be it the marketing experience, sales experience, customer care experience, booking experience, and pre-, during, and post-holiday experiences. Club Resorto is also encouraging its workforce to examine all processes critically and find avenues to delight customers whenever they interact with the company. Club Resorto analyses this vast data to create processes that would wow the customer. These offerings would set new benchmarks in the industry.

With our vision 2030, Club Resorto is embarking on a journey of innovation and ambition, with the customer being the epicentre of all the endeavours. As we navigate the realms of excellence and redefine industry standards, we invest in pioneering solutions, cultivating talent, and creating unparalleled value propositions for the customer. Club resorto, a Unicorn in the making, symbolizes limitless possibilities, disruptive growth, and a steadfast dedication to transforming the service standards. Together, we soar beyond expectations, shaping a legacy that transcends boundaries and marks our ascent to unicorn status.

Elaborating on Club Resorto Complaints - a blessing in disguise - Driving Excellence, Mr. Mahender Lal, Sr. Manager- Relish, says, "Club Resorto is celebrating complaints. We are telling our customers to criticize anything and everything; We are requesting them to criticize even their memorable vacations, too."

Why is Club Resorto requesting customers to criticize their memorable holidays? Mr. Deepak Kumar, Manager- Audit & Due-Diligence, says Club Resorto engaged a leading multinational consulting firm in April 2023 to help us prepare our Vision 2030 document. They submitted their suggestions and report by 31 July. We discussed the market and the best practices. We were looking for a point of reference on the best practices in India. And to our utter surprise, our consulting firm found none in our industry. We had hit the jackpot! We were navigating immense possibilities and had to chart our course as we needed a point of reference in India. We brainstormed on this, and an idea clicked. Why don't we request our customers to become our devil's advocate? And this paved us to CRCMP- Club Resorto Customer Meet Programme."

Club Resorto formed Team CRCMP, consisting of some of the senior executives of the Customer Care Department. We started meeting customers throughout the country, and the response was overwhelming. We added more people to Team CRCMP and are now gunning for 10,000 customer meets by 31 March 2024.

Mr Sajid Khan, Chief Delight Officer heading Team Delight, says, "CRCMP opened the doors for huge possibilities. We are not only getting amazing testimonials, but we are also getting invaluable suggestions that our discerning customers share from their life experiences; it also revealed some loopholes in our system that we bridged by divining the Customer Care Team into 9 distinct divisions and putting them under one umbrella of Club Resorto Customer Delight Centre."

With the arrival of CRCDC, adds Mr. Vishal Sharma, Sr. Manager- Bookings & Club Resorto Gift Vouchers, "We realized that we need the next-gen training modules for our people and get them ready for our Vision 2030 of attaining the Unicorn status. And this laid the foundation of CRRTC- Club Resorto Research and Training Center. CRRTC is responsible for three functions- a) Talking to the Club Resorto workforce, understanding the challenges in the day-to-day functioning, and developing the training modules with better solutions to train the Club Resorto workforce and upgrade their skills. b) Coordinate with the Digital Team and IT department and share the learnings to improve our online processes to serve the customers better. c) Hire fresh candidates and train them. To evaluate all applications for different available positions and hire the right candidates with a knack for customer service. To keep on upgrading the training modules for new joiners so that they can service the aspirations of our discerning travelers."

Ms Ruchi Chaudhary, Executive of Club Resorto Gift Vouchers and a member of Team Relish, adds, "93% of Club Resorto Complaints are untraceable fake complaints or related to irresponsible use of Club Resorto Gift Vouchers. A detailed report can be found at https://www.clubresorto.com/reasons-for-club-resorto-complaint."

The genuine complaints are addressed with an agile response, like Mr Vasanth Vignesh B, Customer ID- CRHL-XXXXX3-XXX9, from Chennai, shared his issues with us. A team member from the CRCMP Team connected with Mr. Vasanth, who later gave us his feedback, "He had taken up the 10-year package. The tie-up hotels and resorts are vast and good. We had already availed two holidays with them. The properties were good. The only place where they should improvise is the booking process, as the bookings could be done only through email, and it will take 4 to 5 emails and a few days to confirm the booking. I could see that the company is working on customer satisfaction and trying to fetch the best for the clients, which I welcome and appreciate. Very recently, a person named Mr. Pradeep reached me from Club Resorto, stating he's from the Club Resorto's newly formed feedback and grievance redressal team. I'm glad that the company is working on providing good customer service."

Feedback like this help us constantly introspect and improve our processes to keep the customers delighted. Club Resorto requests all stakeholders to share their suggestions and feedback about our ever-evolving processes here -https://www.clubresorto.in/club-resorto-review/

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.