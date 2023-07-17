 CoinCRED's Response to India's 28% GST on Gaming Platforms: Shaping the Future of Web 3.0 & Crypto : The Tribune India

In an unexpected move by the Indian government, a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been levied on gaming platforms, creating significant ripples within the Web3.0 and crypto industry. The decision, which has sparked intense debate globally, will potentially reshape the future of the online gaming industry, Web3.0, and crypto sectors.

Impact on Web 3.0

Web 3.0, the next generation of internet technology, marks a significant shift towards a decentralized and semantically enriched web, where the GST imposition has cast a long shadow. We had an exclusive conversation with Ubaid Chand, the visionary behind India's premier crypto exchange platform, CoinCRED.

Chand shared, "The 28% GST could slow down the momentum we are seeing in the Web 3.0 gaming platforms. But, it also signifies that our industry is being recognized as a legitimate economic contributor."

Effect of GST on crypto industry

As crypto is becoming integral to many online gaming platforms, the recent tax regime could potentially dampen its growth. Chand expressed his concern, "Cryptocurrencies have become an inherent part of many gaming platforms, especially those based on Web 3.0 technology. A steep GST might deter the adoption of cryptocurrencies, affecting their widespread use and the crypto market."

India’s Economic Growth and the Online Gaming Industry

India's online gaming industry, contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth, stands at a critical junction with this tax imposition. While it has the potential to enhance the government's revenue, it also risks stifling innovation and growth in an industry projected to reach INR 29,000 crore by 2025.

"The tax revenue could serve digital infrastructure development in India," says Chand, "but it is also vital to maintain a taxation structure that encourages innovation rather than obstructing it."

CoinCRED’s Stance on the New Taxation

CoinCRED, under Chand's leadership, is stepping up to these industry changes. Acknowledging the new tax landscape, Chand expresses, "While the 28% GST could seem intimidating, it is an acknowledgment of our industry's relevance. This change will test our resilience, but it also presents an opportunity to advocate for a more balanced regulatory environment."

The Road Ahead

As the GST implications unravel, the focus rests on creating a balanced regulatory framework that fuels growth while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.

Chand concludes, "The challenge is significant, but so are the opportunities. As industry stakeholders, it is crucial for us to engage in open dialogue with the government to shape an ecosystem that promotes growth and innovation."

As CoinCRED navigates these waters, its stance and actions will significantly impact the broader gaming, Web3.0, and crypto industries, offering a direction to the world amidst these testing times.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

