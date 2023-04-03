 Collateral Network (COLT) Blasts Past MultiversX (EGLD) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) With 3500% Growth Projection : The Tribune India

Collateral Network (COLT) Blasts Past MultiversX (EGLD) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) With 3500% Growth Projection

Collateral Network (COLT) Blasts Past MultiversX (EGLD) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) With 3500% Growth Projection


Collateral Network (COLT) has stirred the entire market with its promising business roadmap. Collateral Network (COLT) is expected to explode by 3500% during its presale.

Hence, investors prefering Collateral Network (COLT) over MultiversX (EGLD) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) for investment in 2023.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

MultiversX (EGLD) Launches A New Super App

MultiversX (EGLD) has launched its new Super App, xPortal. With the launch of xPortal, MultiversX (EGLD) aims to expand access to Web3 and cryptocurrencies.

Notably, MultiversX’s (EGLD) xPortal Super App features digital finance with cryptocurrencies and NFTs, AI avatars, and end-to-end encrypted messaging. Earlier, MultiversX (EGLD) rebranded itself from its original name, Elrond, to expand its metaverse.

MultiversX (EGLD) is a blockchain network for the new internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance, and the Internet of Things. Meanwhile, the price of MultiversX (EGLD) has declined by 15% in the last seven days.

On the monthly chart, MultiversX (EGLD) has fallen by 13% on the monthly chart. Currently, the trading price of MultiversX (EGLD) is $38.98, which is 93% below its all-time high of $542.58.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) Suffers Due to Declining Activities

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a leading digital gaming-based blockchain network. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has the primary goal of enhancing the gaming experience for users.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) allows gamers, content creators, and developers to seamlessly manage, distribute, and trade their digital assets in the form of NFTs. Enjin Coin (ENJ) recently entered the Japanese crypto market after its project, Efinity token (EFI), secured approval in the country.

However, the market performance of Enjin Coin (ENJ) has not been encouraging for investors in recent weeks. The price of Enjin Coin (ENJ) has fallen by 23% in the last 30 days. Currently, Enjin Coin (ENJ) trades at $0.38, which is about 92% below its peak of $4.85.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Collateral Network (COLT) Is The Best Investment For 2023

Breaking the geographical barriers, Collateral Network (COLT) is a decentralized crowdlending platform to unlock cash from your physical assets.

Gone are the days of long wait times and credit checks for loans - Collateral Network (COLT) accepts real estate, fine art, vintage cars, gold, fine wines, diamonds, and other collectables as collateral for crowdlended loans. By minting these assets as fractionalized NFTs, Collateral Network (COLT) enables multiple lenders to fund the loan.

When borrowers complete the repayment of their loans, they can redeem their assets. However, if they default on their payment, the assets are auctioned to the community to recover funds. Lenders can use this system to earn a fixed rate of interest on their capital.

The ecosystem of Collateral Network is fueled by its native token, COLT. The presale of Collateral Network (COLT) tokens started at $0.01, with a growth projection of 3500%.

Holders of presale COLT tokens will be entitled to access the VIP members club, as well as staking bonuses, governance rights and more.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

3
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

4
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

5
Punjab

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

6
Punjab

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

7
Chandigarh

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

8
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

9
Punjab

Locals mum, no new leads on Amritpal Singh

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Beijing renames places for third time in six years

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft