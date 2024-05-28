Create Your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA Card) to Avail Healthcare Facilities

Keeping in mind the increasing rates of medical inflation, having access to quality medical services is becoming hectic. The current situation of medical inflation is especially impactful for the weaker section of society who lack enough resources to avail medical treatments.

Therefore, the Government of India has come up with a significant initiative called the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which is aimed at helping citizens to digitally access medical services.

Thus, you need to create an ABHA card to have access to your ABHA account and avail the healthcare facilities. Scroll down to know more in detail.

What is an ABHA Card?

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was introduced by the Indian Government. It is a crucial initiative with the main objective of developing healthcare services in India. It is targeted to create a digital infrastructure to help citizens in India access medical services at an affordable cost from anywhere anytime.

To implement the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the citizens of the country are offered an ID card, called the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). The ABHA card contains a unique 14-digit identification number which is known as the ABHA ID.

Through this ID number, all of your medical history, prescriptions and doctor consultation details can be accessed from anywhere, allowing you to claim several healthcare benefits with the help of this ID number.

Apart from this, you can also get a registry of licensed doctors near you through your ABHA account. Through your ABHA ID, you can also get discounts on medical treatments and medicines.

Who is Eligible to Get an ABHA Card?

The Government of India launched the ABHA scheme along with a set of eligibility parameters that you need to fulfil to be able to register for it, which include:

You must be a citizen of India with legal Indian citizenship.

You must have a valid Aadhaar Card.

There are no specified categories, so General, SC, ST, or OBC can apply.

Individuals already benefiting from RSBY, PMJAY, or CGHS can apply.

How to Create Your ABHA Card?

In order to create your ABHA card, you need to register yourself for the same, following a few simple steps, which include:

Step 1: Download the ACKO app and login with your phone number. Then tap “Discover” > “Set up ABHA”

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify with an OTP.

Step 3: Select a family member and verify their Aadhaar number too.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get ABHA Card’.

Through the ACKO app you can also invite your friends or family members to start their ABHA account.

What are the Benefits of an ABHA Card?

There are various advantages of creating an ABHA Card, which include the following:

You can easily access and monitor your medical records from your ABHA account anytime.

You can also have access to the HPR or Healthcare Professional Registry of Doctors, from where you can select the ones based on your preferences.

PM-JAY policyholders can avail up to around 5 Lakh health benefits in their health insurance policy showing their ABHA card.

Your medical records can never be shared without your consent.

You can also get prompt medical attention near you from your ABHA account.

How to Download Your ABHA Card?

After you have applied for your ABHA card, you can easily download the same online following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Step 2: Log in to your ABHA account with your credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the “Download the ABHA Card” option.

Step 4: Provide the required details and click on “Download”.

Alternatively, you can also download your ABHA card by installing the ABHA mobile app on your device. You need to log in to your ABHA account with your credentials and follow the same steps as mentioned above to download it.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, with the advances in technology, the world is getting digitised and is still evolving. Besides, with a developing healthcare infrastructure in the country, where you can access several medical facilities digitally, it is becoming more convenient to ensure good health in India. So whether you live in a remote area or a city, make sure to apply for your ABHA card and get a hold of healthcare facilities.

To get affordable options on health insurance policies, including attractive benefits and features, contact ACKO and make your investment in a good comprehensive plan.

