Crypto World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Chinese Banks Turn Crypto-Friendly In Hong Kong; What Does It Mean For Upcoming Currencies Like Dogetti?

Bloomberg, the renowned news network that focuses on business and capital programming, has recently reported that the Chinese state-owned banks in Hong Kong have shown interest in providing financial services to the battered crypto sector. What does this mean for the crypto market and upcoming cryptocurrencies like Dogetti (DETI)?

Hong Kong - A Crypto Hub In The Making

Despite being under the arms of China, Hong Kong seems to have a different take on cryptocurrencies than its administrator. Remember in 2021, the People's Bank of China issued a statement reminding Chinese citizens of the ban on digital assets in the country. The bank also doubled down its crackdown on mining and trading in that same year. But Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has decided to lead the virtual world by becoming a crypto hub.

On February 20, Hong Kong’s Securities and Future Commission issued a statement announcing new regulatory requirements for virtual assets trading platforms. The SFC also announced that the new licensing regime will be implemented from June 1.

In the second week of March, California-based crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank openly declared its bankruptcy in a letter written to the US SEC. A few days after this incident, another crypto-friendly bank Signature also collapsed, creating a vacuum in crypto banking services. Since then the crypto firms have been requesting banks from all over the world to provide banking services to the crypto sector. Now, the Hong Kong government seems to be utilizing this opportunity to build on its dream of becoming a crypto hub.

In the fourth week of March, the Bloomberg news network reported that the Hong Kong regulators convened a meeting between the crypto firms and the banking sector to ease the financing for the crypto sector. It also reported that Hong Kong's the Bank of Communications Ltd, the Bank of China, and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank have either started offering banking services to local crypto firms or have made inquiries into the field.

Is It A Power Battle Between the US And China?

Banking has never been for easy crypto businesses. While the anonymous nature of the blockchain is valued in the crypto world, it has always been a red flag for the traditional banks where KYC(Know your client) standard compliance is mandatory. The recent collapse of crypto-friendly banking has worsened this condition. But the power battle between the two Superpowers could help the crypto sector, especially new cryptocurrencies like Dogetti(DETI), to reach new heights.

The United States, the top global economy, has intensified its crackdown on crypto companies through its Securities and Exchange Commission over the past few years. As a result, it has become tough for crypto firms to continue their businesses in America. Therefore, China, the second largest global economy, seems to have decided to support the crypto world. A statement from an executive working at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong confirms this. He told Bloomberg that despite the widespread ban on crypto assets in China, the positive response from the Chinese government provided an opportunity to explore the crypto world. It clearly shows the Chinese government's change of heart in banning crypto assets.

