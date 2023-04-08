 Crypto World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Chinese Banks Turn Crypto-Friendly In Hong Kong; What Does It Mean For Upcoming Currencies Like Dogetti? : The Tribune India

Crypto World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Chinese Banks Turn Crypto-Friendly In Hong Kong; What Does It Mean For Upcoming Currencies Like Dogetti?

Crypto World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Chinese Banks Turn Crypto-Friendly In Hong Kong; What Does It Mean For Upcoming Currencies Like Dogetti?


Bloomberg, the renowned news network that focuses on business and capital programming, has recently reported that the Chinese state-owned banks in Hong Kong have shown interest in providing financial services to the battered crypto sector. What does this mean for the crypto market and upcoming cryptocurrencies like Dogetti (DETI)?

 

Hong Kong - A Crypto Hub In The Making

Despite being under the arms of China, Hong Kong seems to have a different take on cryptocurrencies than its administrator. Remember in 2021, the People's Bank of China issued a statement reminding Chinese citizens of the ban on digital assets in the country. The bank also doubled down its crackdown on mining and trading in that same year. But Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has decided to lead the virtual world by becoming a crypto hub.

On February 20, Hong Kong’s Securities and Future Commission issued a statement announcing new regulatory requirements for virtual assets trading platforms. The SFC also announced that the new licensing regime will be implemented from June 1.

In the second week of March, California-based crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank openly declared its bankruptcy in a letter written to the US SEC. A few days after this incident, another crypto-friendly bank Signature also collapsed, creating a vacuum in crypto banking services. Since then the crypto firms have been requesting banks from all over the world to provide banking services to the crypto sector. Now, the Hong Kong government seems to be utilizing this opportunity to build on its dream of becoming a crypto hub.

In the fourth week of March, the Bloomberg news network reported that the Hong Kong regulators convened a meeting between the crypto firms and the banking sector to ease the financing for the crypto sector. It also reported that Hong Kong's the Bank of Communications Ltd, the Bank of China, and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank have either started offering banking services to local crypto firms or have made inquiries into the field.

 

Is It A Power Battle Between the US And China?

Banking has never been for easy crypto businesses. While the anonymous nature of the blockchain is valued in the crypto world, it has always been a red flag for the traditional banks where KYC(Know your client) standard compliance is mandatory. The recent collapse of crypto-friendly banking has worsened this condition. But the power battle between the two Superpowers could help the crypto sector, especially new cryptocurrencies like Dogetti(DETI), to reach new heights.

The United States, the top global economy, has intensified its crackdown on crypto companies through its Securities and Exchange Commission over the past few years. As a result, it has become tough for crypto firms to continue their businesses in America. Therefore, China, the second largest global economy, seems to have decided to support the crypto world. A statement from an executive working at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong confirms this. He told Bloomberg that despite the widespread ban on crypto assets in China, the positive response from the Chinese government provided an opportunity to explore the crypto world. It clearly shows the Chinese government's change of heart in banning crypto assets.

 

What Is Dogetti?

Dogetti is a new meme-coin project that is in the second stage of the presale. This new decentralized financial platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Dogetti ecosystem includes Dogetti NFT, Dogetti DAO, and Dogetti Swap. The entire ecosystem is powered by its native currency called DETI which will be used for governing and rewarding purposes.

The foundation of the Dogetti project is established on 3 important values: Transparency, Trust, and Longevity. Dogetti is aiming to create a completely decentralized and community-driven crypto ecosystem using its Dogetti DAO platform. It ensures transparency by giving investors the right to vote on the proposals to bring crucial changes in the ecosystem. To improve the credibility and trustworthiness of the project, Dogetti requested renowned blockchain security companies such as SolidProod, soken, Coinsult, and Solidity Finance to audit its smart contracts. The Dogetti project team has carefully carved out the tokenomics to ensure the longevity of the project.

Dogetti has raised more than 6.45 lakhs dollars in the second stage of its presale. At the time of writing, a single unit of the DETI token costs $0.00029. To boost the presale, Dogetti announced a 50% bonus for those who buy DETI tokens using the secret family code DON 50.

 

How New Crypto-Friendly Banks Can Help Dogetti?

The Dogetti project is expected to give a high return on investment(ROI) as new banks in Hong Kong and Switzerland are showing interest in venturing into the crypto world. The growing acceptance of crypto assets by banks across the world is making them an alternative to traditional finance. If the situation continues in this direction for a few more years cryptocurrencies will reach every corner of the financial sector and become an inevitable part of the global economy.

 

For more about Dogetti:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

4
Punjab

Punjab to miss fiscal targets by a wide margin due to freebies: India Ratings

5
Punjab

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram

7
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

8
Nation

Women army officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action

9
Nation

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted

10
Chandigarh

Kot village cattle shed all set for April 14 opening

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...

Punjab Government announces new office timings for summer

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

Misleading info on Anandpur Sahib Resolution in NCERT book: SGPC

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

Tourist inflow to Amritsar dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal

No ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar

No 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar; slams media for running ‘fake news to target Sikhs’

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for Chandigarh tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots himself dead in PCR van

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Travel agent Ghai booked under Arms Act

13 cell phones siezed from jail

Servant sedates mate, flees away with valuables

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised