DAO Vote Halts ApeCoin's Metaverse Plans, Big Eyes Coin Raises $32.92 Million in Funding

A recent proposal by ApeCoin to introduce two new NFT collections aimed at establishing a connection with the Metaverse has been rejected by the DAO community. The proposed NFT collections, named the Multi-link Ape Coin Armory Club and the Ape Coin Pet Club, would have consisted of 20,000 unique tokens each.

The proposal would have allowed ApeCoin to create a bridge between its platform and the Metaverse by connecting to other projects such as Decentraland, Otherside, and the Sandbox.

However, the DAO community rejected the proposal with over 84% of delegates voting against it, 10% voting in favour, and 6% abstaining. If the project had been approved, it would have cost approximately $168,000. The ApeCoin member behind the proposal is Aaron Leupp, the CEO of PromoAffiliates, who has worked with clients such as Uber, Lyft, and other tech companies in Los Angeles.

The proposal suggested that the NFT collections would have appeared in 3D worlds of other Metaverse projects as well. The images of the proposed NFT collections featured in the proposal showed several notable features, including the ApeCoin logo on a shield. However, the DAO vote has put a halt to ApeCoin's plans to establish a connection with the Metaverse.

Recently, Yuga Labs, the company behind the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, auctioned its first Bitcoin-based NFT collection called Ordinal. The auction raised $16.5 million in just 24 hours, with the highest bid amounting to 7 BTC for one of the NFTs called Twelvefold.

NFTs saw a decline in the latter part of 2022 after reaching their peak in June of that year. However, the interest in NFTs has picked up again, with trading volumes reported to be $946 million, an increase of 38.5% from December.

Big Eyes Coin Raises $32.92 Million in Successful Crypto-Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has secured $32.92 million in its crypto-presale, positioning itself as one of the biggest crypto investments of the year. The meme coin is designed to cater to NFT enthusiasts, with unique features that set it apart from other digital coins.

Additionally, it also aims to contribute to the betterment of the environment by donating 5% of all tokens to non-profit organizations working towards saving the oceans.

The coin is set to receive various developments that will enhance its ecosystem's functionality, including the launch of a superstore and its listing on Uniswap. Moreover, Big Eyes Coin offers an intriguing feature of loot boxes, allowing users to potentially earn up to 5000% returns by purchasing any of the available options to enter a lucky draw.

Overall, Big Eyes Coin has become a promising investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts, combining fun features with environmental responsibility. Its success in the crypto-presale has opened the possibility of further developments, attracting more investors to join the bandwagon.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.