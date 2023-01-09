Dileep Kumar A.V.'s Heilbronn Contracting: Unrivaled Real Estate Service in Dubai

In the past decade, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the world. The city’s unique blend of luxury, style, and incredible amenities has made it a top destination for both local and international investors. The Dubai real estate market has seen incredible growth in recent years, with prices increasing by more than 20% in some areas. This boom is set to continue in the coming years, as more and more people are drawn to the city’s unique lifestyle. A few real estate companies have done considerably well in the country, Heilbronn Contracting LLC being one of them headed by Dileep Kumar A.V.

"If you’re thinking of investing in Dubai real estate, now is the time to do it. The market is booming and there are incredible opportunities to be had. With the help of a experienced real estate agent, you can find the perfect property to invest in and start reaping the rewards," says the CEO of Heilbronn, who has been witnessing the rise in construction and real estate projects in Dubai since the past few decades, having been in the industry for more than two decades now. He says that according to a report by Property Finder, there are currently 2,879 active construction projects in Dubai, with a value of more than $272 billion and the figures have been increasing with every passing year.

It's no surprise that developers are racing to complete projects before the deadline. However, this construction boom has led to some concerns about the sustainability of the market. There is no doubt that the real estate market in Dubai is booming. But with so many projects underway, you need to choose the right company which can give you the best deal and we assure that Heilbronn is way ahead of others when it comes to quality and reliability," informs Kumar, who has managed to establish a flourishing real estate business in Dubai. Also, its real estate arm Heilbronn properties has completed and owned more than 25 properties in Dubai including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village circle, Emirates Hills, Palm Island, Jebel Ali etc. Rugby sevens and cricket ground is the flagship projects of Heilbronn and deeply involved in various land mark projects such as Burj Khalifa, Mall of the Emirates, madinat Jumeirah and Al Maha resort.

Kumar truly believes that if you give the best to your customers, there's nothing that can stop you from reaching exponential heights, and that has been proved by him well, looking at the humongous success his real estate company has acquired within a span of a decade.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.