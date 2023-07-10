Discover Web3 Precious Metals With Golteum's Multi-Asset Tokenization Protocol

NFTs have become a significant part of the Web3 world now. You can barely find a Web3 platform that hasn’t tapped into the world of non-fungible tokens. They are already indispensable, and why not? They offer various use cases, providing the users and developers with ideas to improve their project's services and make more money.

And that's why Golteum (GLTM) is making a point of introducing tokenization in its protocol. With this, the budding DeFi project can rank ahead of NFT giants Avalanche (AVAX) on a one-to-one basis, taking advantage of the latest lull in trading activity on the Avalanche platform.

What does this new coin have in store? How does it plan to outperform contemporary tokens? We'll have the answers shortly.

Avalanche's NFT Fortunes Are Its Saving Grace

A crippling bearish run plagued the cryptocurrency market in 2022 through the year. The bearish trends saw most coins lose over 50% of their token value, and Avalanche (AVAX) was one of the worst-hit projects. The AVAX token lost over 80% in coin value and was on a steep slump until its NFT launch in November.

Avalanche (AVAX) NFT marketplace brought back some trading traffic to the blockchain, although it couldn't even begin to reverse the damage from the bearish year. However, the token is back on its feet and lining up some impressive plans, starting with a game launch from its studios, Pixion Games.

So thanks to NFTs, Avalanche (AVAX) is back. But it's not as strong as before, and Golteum is building a better, more efficient protocol. The multi-asset platform lets users own precious-metal NFTs and the in-demand GLTM tokens. Ok, but why Golteum (GLTM)?

Golteum: Precious Metals With Utility

The Golteum (GLTM) project intends to place precious metal trading side-by-side crypto tokens. The Forex trading charts list precious metals, so why not crypto platforms? So while you have crypto pairs, you can also improve your precious metal holdings by trading them.

Now that's for the central aspects. Golteum (GLTM) promises to be so much more, and that's why it launched on the one blockchain where that allows decentralized apps to reach their full potential–Ethereum. By building on Ethereum, Golteum can access high-level security, and it makes up for scalability with the Polygon Layer-2 option, where users can trade with low fees. On Ethereum, Golteum (GLTM) can also achieve a broader reach to the users to gain more trading traction on its network.

On NFTs, Golteum's developers have incorporated Ethereum's ERC-1155 token standard to allow users to own both NFTs and coins under a single contract. And you know what's even more fun? NFTs on Golteum (GLTM) represent real-world precious metals, so you have no worries about the value of your NFT depreciating! The precious metals reserve for your tokenized precious metals is monitored in real-time using Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserve.

With the Boston Consulting Group predicting a $16 trillion tokenized asset industry in 2030, Golteum's tokenized precious metals are a must-have. As an early innovator in the market, Golteum is prime to claim significant market share, and you can get in early and bet towards the future of the blockchain.

And just when you might have been worrying about credibility, team Golteum (GLTM) has been verified! Certik audited the team members, and 6 got silver badges for transparency. That's the latest on Golteum's progress, as the developers are working hard to ensure a successful presale and launch.

Golteum Presale: Here's What You Need to Know

The Golteum (GLTM) presale is attracting a lot of buzz, and you must wonder what the deal is. The token sells for $0.012 now, a slight increase from the $0.0074 price offering in phase 1. Phase 1 was a private sale that sold out in about 48 hours, so you should hurry to get your GLTM tokens in the ongoing phase 2 presale before sold-out.

Also, claim the ongoing 15% bonus on the Golteum presale while the offer lasts.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.