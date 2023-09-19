 Dive Deep into Passive Rewards with VeChain (VET), Lido DAO (LDO), and Everlodge (ELDG) : The Tribune India

Welcome to our deep dive into the world of passive rewards with some of the most significant players in the crypto sphere: VeChain (VET), Lido DAO (LDO), and Everlodge (ELDG). Interestingly, Everlodge is currently in its presale phase, presenting an exciting window for early adopters to get in on the ground floor and start their journey toward earning passive rewards.

Everlodge (ELDG): Rewards Club's Dual Offer of Luxury Living and Returns

Everlodge is pioneering a new dimension in real estate investment by presenting the allure of fractional property ownership through NFTs. Imagine this: investing a mere $100 could earn you a share in a lavish $9 million New York residence.

Marrying the time-tested reliability of real estate with the dynamic potential of blockchain, the Everlodge model is rapidly becoming a beacon of hope for investors. For them, it's more than just an investment avenue; it's an entry into an innovative frontier reshaping the future of property transactions.

Everlodge's NFTs have strong credibility due to their tangible asset backing, which provides an added layer of security in the unpredictable world of cryptocurrency. These digital assets are not just mere tokens but represent ownership rights, making trading and selling on their platform easy and hassle-free.

Everlodge goes a step further with its Rewards Club. Investors don't just own; they experience luxury firsthand. Enjoying complimentary stays at opulent properties or choosing to trade these nights provides an enticing blend of luxury living and investment returns.

Powering this groundbreaking ecosystem is the ELDG token, the cornerstone that integrates these diverse features. Apart from representing ownership, token holders can also harness the potential of staking their ELDG for an additional income stream.

ELDG tokens can now be bought for $0.018 during phase 3 of the ongoing presale after the previous phases sold out in record time. The price is scheduled to increase subsequently, so interested parties should act quickly for the best returns.

Given its multifaceted offerings — tangible NFTs, luxury rewards, and staking benefits — it's evident why Everlodge stands out as a leading passive income altcoin. Observers are already forecasting a meteoric rise in the ELDG token, with predictions pointing towards the $1.00 mark as momentum builds.

VeChain (VET): Simple Processes with Immediate Returns

VeChain is an innovative blockchain platform poised to transform various business sectors. VeChain's traceability solutions empower companies to monitor their products in real-time, ensuring authenticity and upholding quality standards.

VeChain's creativity lies in its unique dual-token system. The VTHO token facilitates transactions, while VET token holders earn rewards passively. This incentivizes VeChain users to hold onto their VET tokens instead of selling them on the open market.

VeChain's user-centric approach extends to its staking process. Stakeholders can effortlessly stake their holdings using the platform's mobile wallet, negating the need for specialized equipment or in-depth technical prowess. Moreover, the VeChain staking rewards, credited daily, ensure an immediate return on investment for users.

The only concern is the slump in VeChain's price from the high of $0.28 in 2021. While VeChain is up 12% this week to reach $0.01747, holding such a volatile cryptocurrency remains a risk. Market forecasts predict that VeChain's value will remain between $0.010 and $0.020 without a comprehensive crypto market upswing.

Lido DAO (LDO): 6.4% Rewards Amid the Everlodge (ELDG) Allure

Lido DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that serves as an on-chain liquidity provider. Lido DAO allows users and investors to earn rewards for providing liquidity to its network of DeFi protocols. There is a 6.4% APR for SOL stakers and a 3.7% APR for ETH stakers.

Lido DAO experienced a significant increase in value this year, rising from a modest $0.93 to a commendable $3.32, thanks to the buzz surrounding the Lido V2 protocol. However, this impressive growth was short-lived, and Lido DAO's current valuation has dropped to $1.51.

The Lido DAO chart indicates the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which leads to large breakouts in either direction. As the pattern is set to conclude by the end of the month, Lido DAO enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see whether the price will surge to its peak of $3.32 or drop to the support level of $1.00.

Conversely, Everlodge has shown resilience, defying Bitcoin's bearish pull and marking a consistent upward trajectory. This steadfastness might capture the attention of Lido DAO investors searching for bright horizons in an unpredictable market landscape.

