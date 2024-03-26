Divided Loyalties, Couple in Tata Neu Box Goes Viral During IPL

India, March 23, 2024: Cricket fever has gripped India as the Indian Premier League (IPL) unfolds in a thrilling season. With ten city-based teams competing for the championship, the atmosphere is electric. However, one scene has captured the hearts of fans on social media, transcending team loyalties.

A photo circulating on Twitter features a young couple at the Tata Neu Box, each passionately cheering for opposing teams. The man, a devoted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter, proudly displays his team's colours. His partner, however, is a steadfast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan.

The image, captioned "Us when?" by the original poster, has sparked a firestorm of funny comments online. Singles wonder if this couple's love story is a match made in cricketing heaven or a hilarious case of mistaken identity. This viral photo is an instance of IPL's unique power to spark fierce competition on the field and heartwarming connections. Just a reminder for us all that love can bloom even in the face of friendly rivalry.

