Diving Deeper into Equity Fund Selection: Key Factors Every Investor Should Consider

New Delhi (India), May 6: When choosing equity mutual funds, it's easy to be swayed by past performance alone. However, relying solely on historical returns may not provide a complete picture of a fund's potential. To make informed investment decisions, consider these essential factors beyond past returns:

Risk Analysis: Assess the fund's risk profile using metrics like 'Maximum Drawdown' and 'Standard Deviation' to understand potential losses and volatility. Comparing these risks with benchmarks or similar funds can provide valuable insights.

Where to Conduct Comprehensive Research on Equity Funds?

