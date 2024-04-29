DLF Mall Commemorates 8th Anniversary with Thrilling Run. Gul Panag Leads the Charge Under the Active Noida Initiative

As part of its 8th-anniversary celebrations, DLF Mall of India organized a thrilling run under the Active Noida initiative. The event saw a significant turnout, with around 700 participants taking part in the running competitions of 10 Km, 5 Km, and 2.5 Km. Adding to the excitement was the presence of fitness enthusiast and former Miss India, Gul Panag, who not only participated in the run but also flagged it off. Her active involvement in the event added a special touch to the celebrations.

During this time, a diverse group of city residents and participants from Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding states came together in a show of unity and enthusiasm for the running competition. The event was a true celebration of community engagement, with a large number of people gathering to cheer on the runners. The mall management also took the opportunity to honor the winning participants, further highlighting the inclusive nature of the event.

On witnessing the resounding success of the competition, Mr. Shibli Khan, Centre Head, DLF Mall of India, expressed, "We're thrilled to witness the overwhelming participation in our anniversary run, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Noida and the surrounding areas. Our anniversary run symbolizes our commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and fostering community engagement as we celebrate eight remarkable years of DLF Mall of India."

Gul Panag also expressed her excitement about the run, “Participating in DLF Mall of India's Anniversary Run was not just about the race; it was about celebrating the essence of fitness and camaraderie within our community. Being a part of this run at DLF Mall of India was a refreshing experience, inspiring everyone to embrace a healthier lifestyle and connect with like-minded individuals.”

