 Doge: A Love Story for the Ages and How Altcoins Like Dogetti Benefit : The Tribune India

Doge: A Love Story for the Ages and How Altcoins Like Dogetti Benefit

Can meme coins really turn into serious investment options?

Doge: A Love Story for the Ages and How Altcoins Like Dogetti Benefit


In the wild world of cryptocurrency, memes are no joke - they can seriously affect the stock market and even make or break crypto. Dogecoin, which started as a fun version of Bitcoin featuring a popular meme, quickly caught the eye of major news outlets and investors alike.

But is Dogecoin really worth investing in? And what about other meme-inspired cryptos like Dogetti? Let's take a closer look and find out why these cryptocurrencies are making waves in the world of finance.

Why Is Dogecoin Rising In 2023?

Dogecoin rose 13.14% YTD in 2023, is the godfather of meme coins back?

Dogecoin launched back in 2013 as a fun alternative to Bitcoin, featuring a popular Shiba Inu dog memeWhile Dogecoin's rise to fame is largely due to online hype and a meme community, that doesn't mean it's not a legitimate cryptocurrency. In fact, many investors have made a fortune by investing in Dogecoin. With a current market cap of $10.9 billion and over 130 billion coins in circulation, Dogecoin has the potential for significant growth. Plus, its fast transaction times and low fees make it a great option for those looking to invest in cryptocurrency.

Dogetti Crypto: The Meme-Inspired Coin That Gives Back

Dogetti is the latest entrant in the crypto town that garnered attention with a massive presale raising over 1 million in a few months. This furry friend draws inspiration from the famous Shiba Inu internet meme and is quickly gaining attention from investors who want a more entertaining and user-friendly way to get into the crypto game.

Dogetti has taken the idea of meme coin culture and run with it, creating an entire brand centered around community and belonging. And there's a good reason for it - community ties are what have propelled meme coins into the stratosphere of success in the past.

This dog-themed crypto operates on a decentralized blockchain network, meaning all transactions are recorded securely and permanently. But what really sets Dogetti apart is that it's built on a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, and rewards holders with even more coins just for holding onto them. That's right - you can earn crypto just by holding onto it!

The main objective of Dogetti is to provide support for the DogettiSwap platform, where users can trade ERC20 tokens while incurring a tax charge of 6%. But fear not - this tax is being used for a good cause. A total of 2% of the tax goes straight to a charity wallet, while another 2% is distributed among all wallets. The remaining 2% goes towards boosting liquidity.

Dogetti is planning to launch on June 20th, 2023, after repeated requests from its strong community. With just a few days ahead of the launch, investors can make money by buying into the final presale now and earning a huge ROI on the day of the launch.

How Can Dogecoin's Popularity Help Altcoins Like Dogetti?

As Dogecoin continues to rise in popularity and gain mainstream attention, it can help altcoins like Dogetti gain visibility and traction. Both cryptocurrencies have a cult-like following driven by their respective communities. With the power of social media and influencer marketing, cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Dogetti have the potential for significant growth in the future.

Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, but it can also be exciting, especially when investing in unique options like Dogecoin and Dogetti. Both have distinct features and growing communities that can drive their growth in the future. With memes becoming more influential, it's worth keeping an eye on the world of cryptocurrency and the impact of social media and influencer marketing. Who knows, maybe memes will be the future of investing!

 

Are you ready for the future? Join the pack.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

3
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

4
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

5
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt trolled for 'copying' Deepika Padukone in her latest airport look

6
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

7
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

8
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

9
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

10
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July pleas of Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

The previous bus stand in the city will also remain function...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar