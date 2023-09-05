 Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Show Limited Movement, Everlodge (ELDG) Shoots for 30x in Presale : The Tribune India

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are trying to stabilize themselves during uncertain times. But there's a new and promising cryptocurrency - Everlodge. This new token aims to change how people invest in real estate by letting them share ownership. 

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives 

Dogecoin's (DOGE) "Currency of the People" Vision in Doubt 

Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has been dropping in recent weeks. This is because the cryptocurrency market is down overall, and there are concerns about Dogecoin's (DOGE) lack of progress. 

Dogecoin's (DOGE) developers have not made any major updates to the token since the start of 2023. This has led to doubts about Dogecoin’s (DOGE) future. Additionally, Dogecoin (DOGE) is heavily concentrated in the hands of a few large holders, which makes it vulnerable to manipulation.Dogecoin's (DOGE) mission statement is to become "the currency of the people." However, its association with Robinhood, which holds a large share of its supply, seems to contradict this goal. 

The Dogecoin (DOGE) token currently trades at $0.0623, which is 91.58% below its peak value of $0.74. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Continues to Fall 

Shiba Inu has recently reached a new milestone: the number of addresses holding SHIB has reached an all-time high of 3.56 million. This happened because of the new Shibarium blockchain, which has drawn in people towards Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) innovative features. 

The BONE token, which is part of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium ecosystem, also saw a surge in new addresses on August 24. Thus, people are starting to use BONE. 

However, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shibarium is still in private mode, but has already been integrated with some important platforms, such as DEXTools and GeckoTerminal. Additionally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also processed over 260,000 transactions, which shows that it is efficient and growing. 

However, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped by 3.93% in the last week. Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) went down by 0.74%. 

Everlodge (ELDG): The future of real estate investment is here, and it's only $100 to start 

Everlodge is a new way to invest in real estate. It is different from traditional real estate investment because it will allow people to buy shares in vacation homes, luxury villas, and hotels. Thus, even if you only have $100, you can own a part of a property. 

The vacation rental market is highly fragmented, with over 5 million active listings worldwide. This makes it difficult for investors to find the ones that meet their needs. Everlodge solves this problem by providing a platform where investors can look through, and buy a share of different properties. 

The platform will be easy to use. You can sign up, and connect your DeFi wallet to the Everlodge account in minutes. Once you are set up, you can browse a variety of property listings in different countries. 

Moreover, the platform will allow you to earn passive income. If you own a share in a property, you will get a share of the rental income. You will also benefit from any increase in the property value over time. 

Additionally, ELDG will also give away rewards to early adopters. If you buy a presale token, you will get access to the private members club, discounts on trading fees, and other benefits. 

The presale for ELDG tokens has been successful, with the price increasing by a huge 20%. Currently, the initial price of the token is $0.012. 

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.  

