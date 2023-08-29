 Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pomerdoge (POMD): Top Meme Coins To Watch Out in Q4 : The Tribune India

The top meme coins to watch out in Q4 are Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pomerdoge (POMD).

As meme coins make waves and become increasingly popular among crypto enthusiasts, keen investors may want to know what the future holds for these meme coins. In view of this, crypto experts have released their latest predictions for Pomerdoge (POMD), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) for Q4 of 2023.  Let's look at their predictions.

Confident Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Right Trajectory As Shibarium Gears for a Comeback

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community (the Shib Army) will be glad with the way that the SHIB project is headed. This is in view of the measures being put in place to launch the layer-2 Shibarium version to the general public.

Previously, Shibarium, a native network of Shiba Inu, launched a layer-2 version of the Ethereum network, which lasted for two days before making the network private due to some challenges.

The Shibarium team has announced that funds on the network are safe and that Shibarium will be open to the public soon. This will no doubt boost the market value of the Shiba Inu token. As such, investors might see an extended rally for the token in Q4 of 2023.

Crypto experts have projected a 20x surge in the price of Shiba Inu in Q4 of the year. If that happens, the token price could reach $0.000010 before the end of the year.

Musk May Lead Charge for Dogecoin (DOGE) Resurgence

Following the interest of Elon Musk in Dogecoin (DOGE), the token has become more popular than its counterparts, especially when Musk tweets about the token. While Dogecoin couldn't escape the general downturn in the crypto market, there are hopes that the coin will rally in the 4th quarter of the year.

With the hype from Musk and the Dogecoin community, investors may well see an extended rally soon. The wheels have started turning as the coin is experiencing signs of resurgence. The price curve is on an upward trajectory.

The price chart shows that the green lines dominate, which is positive news for its holders. According to a forecast by Coinpedia, Dogecoin will trade at an average price of $0.078 in Q4 of 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD) To See a Surge in Token Sales

Together with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, Pomerdoge has been projected to surge before the end of the year. Pomerdoge (POMD) has entered the crypto industry with a massive acceptance from analysts and investors alike. This is due to the sky-high growth potential that has been displayed by the project. While still in its presale phase, whale investors have bought millions worth of tokens as they position themselves for exponential ROI from the project.

When launched, Pomerdoge will be an innovative P2E gaming platform where individuals can connect, trade, and compete via the play-to-earn protocol. Investors of Pomerdoge will enjoy exclusive access to 7,777 NFTs collections. They will also earn revenue share generated from the Pomergame platform.

To become an investor, purchase the Pomerdoge token for only $0.01. With the projected 17x value increase in POMD tokens before the end of Q4 of 2023, buying as many as you can now is advisable to boost your investment portfolio.

Security-wise, Pomerdoge has been audited by SolidProof and Cyberscope and cleared as a safe investment platform. Also, the liquidity of the Pomerdoge token will be locked for life for safety reasons. Overall, the Pomerdoge project is an opportunity for investors to position themselves for exponential growth and ROI.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

