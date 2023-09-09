 Dogecoin Increases After Elon Musk’s X Platform Currency Transmision License, TRON to Reach $0.091 and Everlodge to Spike to $0.035 : The Tribune India

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen an increase in value after the X platform obtained a Rhode Island Currency Transmission License. Moreover, TRON (TRX) has an upward trend and can climb to $0.091 by the end of the year, leaving many investors interested in it.

Subsequently, the Everlodge (ELDG) crypto is projected to reach $0.035 by the end of the year. Today, we will be taking a look at all of these altcoins to see how far they can climb.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Future Outlook

The Dogecoin (DOGE) crypto saw an increase in attention during the past week. X, formerly known as Twitter, obtained a Rhode Island Currency Transmission License.

This license will enable the platform to use digital assets as a means of transactions. Given the fact that Elon Musk, who is a supporter of the Dogecoin crypto, owns the platform now, the likelihood of support is high.

However, the  Dogecoin price on-chart data suggests that it has been consolidating in the middle of the $0.05 and $0.08 range for more than a year. The price is also attempting to break out of the trendline drawn. The price is trading 15% below the 200 MA, and this could result in a bullish DOGE outlook.

However, the  Dogecoin price prediction currently puts it in the $0.098 range by the end of the year. If this happens, the value of the Dogecoin crypto can surge to $0.1 and above during 2024.

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction

The TRON (TRX) crypto's price is on a strong uptrend; from the start of mid-June to the end of July, it increased from its low of $0.0699. Now, the TRON price has formed a support near the $0.0725 zone. The TRON price then regained bullish momentum to retest the highs of $0.0853. However, the momentum could not sustain, and the move was halted at $0.0778.

After this rejection, the asset entered into a narrow consolidation zone that ranged between $0.077 and $0.076. The current candle for the TRON crypto is bullish and could soon lead to a surge in its value. Based on the TRON price prediction, the maximum value it can reach will be $0.091 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Surge In Value

Everlodge introduces a new dimension to the real estate investment space and offers fractional ownership through property-backed NFTs. With the token priced at $0.016 during the Stage 2 presale period, it provides an opportunity for investors and traders to get massive ROI.

The Everlodge platform will disrupt the $280 trillion real estate market. With its unique property marketplace, it will solve key issues plaguing the sector. For example, one problem is the high costs of entry.

Investors are often required to have substantial capital in order to begin investing. In addition, there's a lack of liquidity and transparency.

Everlodge introduces fractional ownership through property-backed NFTs, enabling investors to purchase smaller ownership shares starting at just $100. Consequently, this revolutionary approach also enables them to get passive income from rental properties. In addition, as the value of the property increases, so will their share. Holders of the ELDG token can stake it for passive income.

Moreover, holders get access to the Rewards Club, where anyone can receive free nightly stays. All of these aspects make the Everlodge project a potential blue chip that should not be missed, as analysts project a climb to $0.035 by launch.

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

