Dogeliens' Presale Advances: Will It Surpass Decentraland And Theta Network?

Decentraland: Pioneer In Metaverse Space

Decentraland (MANA) is a Metaverse space based on the Ethereum blockchain. It features play-to-earn games and offers users an excellent time adventuring the virtual space.

The Decentraland journey starts by acquiring LAND assets, ERC-721 tokens that define the Metaverse space on which users set up virtual stalls or homes. After getting the LAND asset, users attach their NFTs to their virtual areas. These NFTs could be acquired from the marketplace feature on the Decentraland platform or by exchanging tokens with other users.

Like other Metaverse platforms, Decentraland also permits users to monetize their virtual experiences. The users have opportunities to enter play-to-earn games, where they access several game modes and compete against one another for rewards. Likewise, several corporations and businesses are partnering with Decentraland to establish stalls in the virtual space to increase their reach to customers and make real-time announcements.

MANA is the official token on the Decentraland network, and it functions as the main payment route for gas and NFTs. MANA is listed at $0.421 on CoinMarketCap.

Theta Network: Non-stop Video Streaming on Blockchain

While every other Metaverse token focused on creating superior gaming experiences, Theta Network presented an opportunity for an increased video quality streaming on blockchain technology.

Theta was initially launched on the Ethereum network in 2019 with a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol. With increased traffic, the network moved to an individual blockchain to improve scalability, although it remains Ethereum-compliant. This ensures it can access the benefits of using Ethereum's diverse applications to improve video streaming and delivery.

The Theta Network relies on its users and their spare bandwidth to provide a high video streaming standard. The contributing users get rewards in Theta Coin for the bandwidths. It also promotes video sharing through its DApp, Edgecast, which has gone a long way to include more than just short clip sharing on the network. Now, users can share any form of video content, whether sports games, movies or documentaries.

THETA is used to power and stake the platform, and it operates alongside the TFUEL, which is used to reward active users. THETA sells on CoinMarketCap for $0.8887.

Dogeliens: The Meme Coin That Is Making Strides

Despite their advancements, Decentraland and Theta Network could be in for quite a shocker as Dogeliens looks to break into the cryptocurrency market with its superior protocol. The token is in its presale phase, selling out fast while the developers put the finishing touches on the platform's features.

The hallmark of Dogeliens' features is the Puptopia ecosystem, which comprises a Metaverse space, an E-learning unit, and an NFT store for accessing minted tokens. While Dogeliens is a memecoin, the token looks well prepared to oust some top coins from their spots in the cryptocurrency market.

The Metaverse space, Spaceship, will feature games for users, where they can access the play-to-earn games in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Spaceship also permits peer-to-peer communication through chat boxes on the network. In addition, it doubles as an NFT incubator where users can generate NFTs for use in the games or sales to other users.

The University of Barkington is a brainchild of the developers designed to educate members of the Puptopia ecosystem on the benefits of DeFi and its applications. Users can sign on to the site as teachers or students, allowing experienced users to share their DeFi knowledge with beginners. The NFT store displays the tokens created by the developers for sale on the network.

