 DogeMiyagi, Chainlink and Shiba Inu: Exploring the Best Crypto Coins on the Ethereum Network : The Tribune India

DogeMiyagi, Chainlink and Shiba Inu: Exploring the Best Crypto Coins on the Ethereum Network

DogeMiyagi, Chainlink and Shiba Inu: Exploring the Best Crypto Coins on the Ethereum Network


Crypto giant Ethereum has long mastered the art of blockchain technology, with many of the best crypto coins built on the network. When investors buy crypto, a strong foundation is one of the most important factors, and Ethereum leads the way for blockchain technology.

Among the best crypto coins residing on the Ethereum blockchain are DogeMiyagi ($MIYAGI), a rising meme coin project, Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme coins in the market, and Chainlink (LINK) a pioneer in secure transactions. These diverse projects prove the limitless potential of Ethereum’s blockchain technology.

 

Chainlink: Enabling Secure Data For Smart Contracts

Chainlink, a decentralised oracle network, has become a vital component of the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. While it is built on the Ethereum network, Chainlink acts as a bridge between smart contracts and real-world data, ensuring the accuracy and security of transactions.

By providing reliable price feeds for various assets, both traditional and crypto, Chainlink helps smart contracts execute transactions seamlessly, without intermediaries. Its tamper-proof and decentralised architecture guarantees the integrity of data, earning it the trust of developers and users.

Chainlink aims to enhance the capabilities of smart contracts and drive blockchain adoption across diverse industries, and with a low risk/reward score, Chainlink could be one of the best crypto assets this year.

 

Shiba Inu Announces ShibaSwap 2.0

Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the market, second only to Dogecoin in the meme coin space. Built on the Ethereum network, the Shiba Inu ecosystem fosters the creation of decentralised applications and smart contracts. The SHIB token facilitates all transactions on this thriving ecosystem.

 

Shiba Inu added ShibaSwap to its ecosystem in July 2021, and within 24 hours it recorded a staggering $1 billion in transaction volume. This DEX allows users to swap and stake all Shiba Inu related tokens including SHIB, BONE and LEASH. This week, a Shiba Inu community member shared the exciting news of an upcoming ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade. While the exact release date is unknown, this upgrade will give ShibaSwap a new look and a crypto site.

 

DogeMiyagi: The Meme Coin With a Purpose

Powered by Ethereum and adopting a proof-of-stake consensus, DogeMiyagi strives for utility and longevity in the crypto market. Meme coins have often been dismissed as fleeting trends with little utility. But DogeMiyagi is using the power of Ethereum to change this narrative, focusing on community-driven and secure development. By fostering trust and utility, DogeMiyagi intends to become a more stable alternative.

The developers understand the importance of adapting to the changing market demands. With Ethereum’s reduced energy consumption and emissions, DogeMiyagi leads by example, leaving destructive mining techniques behind.

DogeMiyagi also has big plans for the future. The platform will release exclusive NFTs to take it into the Web3 world and the community will benefit from daily rewards. To help the community expand as far as possible, DogeMiyagi is also offering users a referral bonus of 10% when they refer new users to the community.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, coins built on the Ethereum blockchain like Chainlink, Shiba Inu and DogeMiyagi bring a fresh and fun perspective to the market. DogeMiyagi’s focus on sustainability, community trust and utility aims to redefine the perception of meme coins for good and help $MIYAGI to soar.

 

For more about DogeMiyagi:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Chainlink #DogeMiyagi #Shiba Inu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

2
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

3
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

4
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

5
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

6
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

7
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

8
Punjab

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

9
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Termed the act as 'shame on the government'

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example ...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot