DogeMiyagi, Chainlink and Shiba Inu: Exploring the Best Crypto Coins on the Ethereum Network

Crypto giant Ethereum has long mastered the art of blockchain technology, with many of the best crypto coins built on the network. When investors buy crypto, a strong foundation is one of the most important factors, and Ethereum leads the way for blockchain technology.

Among the best crypto coins residing on the Ethereum blockchain are DogeMiyagi ($MIYAGI), a rising meme coin project, Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme coins in the market, and Chainlink (LINK) a pioneer in secure transactions. These diverse projects prove the limitless potential of Ethereum’s blockchain technology.

Chainlink: Enabling Secure Data For Smart Contracts

Chainlink, a decentralised oracle network, has become a vital component of the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. While it is built on the Ethereum network, Chainlink acts as a bridge between smart contracts and real-world data, ensuring the accuracy and security of transactions.

By providing reliable price feeds for various assets, both traditional and crypto, Chainlink helps smart contracts execute transactions seamlessly, without intermediaries. Its tamper-proof and decentralised architecture guarantees the integrity of data, earning it the trust of developers and users.

Chainlink aims to enhance the capabilities of smart contracts and drive blockchain adoption across diverse industries, and with a low risk/reward score, Chainlink could be one of the best crypto assets this year.

Shiba Inu Announces ShibaSwap 2.0

Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the market, second only to Dogecoin in the meme coin space. Built on the Ethereum network, the Shiba Inu ecosystem fosters the creation of decentralised applications and smart contracts. The SHIB token facilitates all transactions on this thriving ecosystem.

Shiba Inu added ShibaSwap to its ecosystem in July 2021, and within 24 hours it recorded a staggering $1 billion in transaction volume. This DEX allows users to swap and stake all Shiba Inu related tokens including SHIB, BONE and LEASH. This week, a Shiba Inu community member shared the exciting news of an upcoming ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade. While the exact release date is unknown, this upgrade will give ShibaSwap a new look and a crypto site.

DogeMiyagi: The Meme Coin With a Purpose

Powered by Ethereum and adopting a proof-of-stake consensus, DogeMiyagi strives for utility and longevity in the crypto market. Meme coins have often been dismissed as fleeting trends with little utility. But DogeMiyagi is using the power of Ethereum to change this narrative, focusing on community-driven and secure development. By fostering trust and utility, DogeMiyagi intends to become a more stable alternative.

The developers understand the importance of adapting to the changing market demands. With Ethereum’s reduced energy consumption and emissions, DogeMiyagi leads by example, leaving destructive mining techniques behind.

DogeMiyagi also has big plans for the future. The platform will release exclusive NFTs to take it into the Web3 world and the community will benefit from daily rewards. To help the community expand as far as possible, DogeMiyagi is also offering users a referral bonus of 10% when they refer new users to the community.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, coins built on the Ethereum blockchain like Chainlink, Shiba Inu and DogeMiyagi bring a fresh and fun perspective to the market. DogeMiyagi’s focus on sustainability, community trust and utility aims to redefine the perception of meme coins for good and help $MIYAGI to soar.

For more about DogeMiyagi:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Chainlink #DogeMiyagi #Shiba Inu