Dr Jernail S. Anand: The Mogul Of Contemporary World Literature & Ethics

Dr Jernail Singh Anand, the towering literary genius of the twenty-first century from India, is the second Indian author after Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore, who has been conferred the Honorary Membership of the prestigious Serbian Writers Association, Belgrade, and he will be an official Guest at the Writers Conference in Oct. 2023. Almost a hundred years back, Sh. Rabindra Nath Tagore was conferred the Honorary Membership of the Serbian Writers Association after he got Nobel Prize in 1913, and he visited Serbia in 1926. This honour is conferred mostly on Nobel Laureates. Dr. Maja Herman Sekulic, a highly celebrated poet from Serbia, regards Dr. Anand as “the greatest poet among philosophers and greatest philosopher among poets”. It appears he is treading closely in the footsteps of Tagore for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Dr. Anand, who has authored 150 plus books of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, philosophy, spirituality, critical theory, politics and eco-consciousness, [out of which 9 are world-class epics], has found favour in Iran, where his four books have been translated into Persian, and the Dept of English Univ. of Neyshabur carried out a research project on his Poetry: ‘A Comparative Study of the Poetry of J.S Anand, Sohrab Sepehri and Forugh Farrokhzad’. Dr. Anand has co-innovated the theory of Bio-text along with Iranian scholar Dr. Roghayeh Farsi who has written 15 articles on his books. It is interesting to note that his book ‘Beyond Life Beyond Death’ has been compared by her to T.S. Eliot’s ‘The Waste Land’ and his magnum opus ‘Bliss: The Ultimate Magic’ has been compared with Kahlil Gibran’s world classic ‘The Prophet’. ‘Bliss’ and ‘I Belong to You’ both spiritual works, have been translated into Persian by Prof. Nargues Mohammadi, Univ of Mashad. His novel, ‘The Broken Narrative’ has already been translated into Persian, while the translation of ‘Lustus’ by Dr. Roghayeh Farsi is awaiting publication.

The most important epics authored by Dr. Anand are the Mahakaal Trilogy in three parts. Part I introduces Lustus, the corporate of Evil and the Prince of Darkness. Critics feel that ‘Lustus: The Prince of Darkness ‘ stands in the same relationship to the 21st century, as John Milton’s ‘The Paradise Lost’ and its antagonist Satan to the 17th century. If Satan represented those times of passive devilry, the contemporary world was in search of a monstrous Penumbra in Lustus, who has no qualms, and who is a Corporate of Evil. The other two parts of the Mahakaal Trilogy are ‘The Dominion of the Netherworld’ and ‘The Ultronic Age’. Apart from the Mahakaal Trilogy, Dr. Anand has authored ‘Geet: The Unsung Song of Eternity’, ‘The Satanic Empire’, ‘The Mahabharta’, ‘The Master’, ‘The Ganterbury Tales’, ‘Plague: The Metaphor is Dead’. Dr. Anand has introduced several poets from countries like Poland, Tunisia, Argentina, Greece etc. and published their poetry.

Dr. Anand shot into fame with the establishment International Academy of Ethics, which is a precursor for the University of Ethics being established by the Aazaad Foundation [Regd]. The IAE will have its branches in various countries, and MOU’s are under process for association with Universities and educational institutions to make sure that all studies start with a Compulsory Course in Ethics. The Academy has started on a great Mission: E FOR ETHICS, in order to install the idea of Ethics in the impressionable minds of young kids. The Academy has international scholars on its roll of World Ambassadors, and Distinguished Scholars from different countries.

Dr. Anand visited Italy in Feb 2016 and Nigeria in Nov 2016. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Institute of Peace, Nigeria. He was appointed Professor Emeritus of the European Institute of Roma Studies and Research, Belgrade. He is the winner of the Kafka Literary Prize 2022. Apart from this, he was Secretary General of the World Parliament of Literature and was decorated with the Cross of Peace and Cross of Literature by the World Union of Poets, Italy. Art4Peace Foundation, USA, conferred on him The Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Anand believes that knowledge supported by Artificial Intelligence has disturbed the mental, physical and spiritual balance of mankind. He believes that vegetation, the animal and the aviary world carry the Original Intelligence, which is essential to lead a normal life. But men departed from the kindly race and invested in knowledge, which brought about loss of innocence, peace and happiness. Dr. Anand calls the world of nature as the First World, a place usurped by the human world, which Dr Anand considers the Second World. Man’s salvation lies in the reversal of this process of denaturization of the human world. In order to impress his philosophy of evil, Dr. Anand shows how Lustus is all out to develop a ‘homovid vaccination’ for animals so that they could develop human ‘virtues‘ of being crafty, greedy and jealous.

Taking into account the sheer volume of creative work which Dr. Anand commands [his ouvre of 150 plus books], it appears he has hardly any peer in India or even abroad who has such a high score of creative works to his credit.

We have to agree with Dr Kul Bushan Razdan, formerly Prof. & Head, Dept. of English, Univ of Jammu, who bursts into poetry while trying to write about his work:

Dr. Anand’s creative spark, astounding,

astonishing, eclipsing, awakening,

Calliopse’s darling, Saraswati’s chosen one,

O Jernail, Poems come to thy pen as pins to a magnet,

Thy diversity, felicity, simplicity, hall-marks

of thy diction, mesmerize thy readers,

Thy humility, innate goodness, ingrained in thy nature,

Add magnetic resonance to thy essence,

The essence of a born genius, a poet in whom,

the Creative Poetic Cosmos

Becomes akin to a Galactic expanse!

May the Almighty endow thy Poetic Power

with an unfathomable mix of Diversity and Simplicity.

Dr. Anand’s varied investment in the creative and critical areas of literature, his contribution in the field of world peace, international understanding, cosmic brotherhood, human love, ecology and political theory, and his lasting contribution to the world in the form of University of Ethics, turn him into a colossal figure of our times, who will cast his lengthening shadow in the times to come. It is a great moment for India, and particularly his home state Punjab, to feel proud of his monumental stature and achievements in the realms of world literature.

(Prof Shiv Sethi is a renowned literary critic. Views expressed are his personal)

Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jernail_Singh_Anand?

Bibliography:

https://www.daylife.page/2023/02/the-living-legend-dr-jernail-singh.html

