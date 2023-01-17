 Dr. Kislay Panday: The Prominent Lawyer of Supreme Court of India by profession and Theologist by passion. : The Tribune India

Dr. Kislay Panday: The Prominent Lawyer of Supreme Court of India by profession and Theologist by passion.

Dr. Kislay Panday: The Prominent Lawyer of Supreme Court of India by profession and Theologist by passion.


In just a few years, Dr. Kislay Pandey has managed to achieve all that seasoned lawyers hope to do in their lifetime. Dr. Kislay Pandey is well-informed, highly educated advovate and has an extremely sharp mind. The one thing, however, he is known the most for is for being a courageous soul. It’s his courage that has helped him fight high-profile cases against people who had unlimited wealth and brute power at their disposal. His quest for truth and belief in justice made him stand against these mighty forces and emerge triumphant. 

Dr. Kislay Pandey was born in the year 1985 in the Pratapgadh city in India. From a very young age, Dr Panday had a keen interest in law, political history and the judicial system. He was a voracious reader and by reading newspapers, magazines and books regularly, he realized that there were countless people in India who did not have access or the means to fight for their rights. The underprivileged were suffering from exploitation on a daily basis and there was nobody around who was willing to lend a helping hand. The world around him made him want to become a lawyer and fight for those who didn’t have a voice and those whose voices had been suppressed. 

Dr Panday's interest in varied subjects led him towards doing multiple professional courses and excelling in each of them. Apart from doing his L.L.B. from Allahabad University, he also did an M.A. in Sanskrit from Sa.nskrit University, Varanasi. Later, he pursued a Master in International Business Management (MIBM). He has also done a Ph.D. Dr Panday always had a love for languages. This resulted in him mastering as many as four languages, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu. Apart from having the requisite skills to become a lawyer, his communication skills have played an important role in him achieving dizzying heights of success as a lawyer. He is a noted theologist too.

Dr. Kislay Panday works as an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. There have been instances when he faced threats from people or organizations he was fighting cases against but there was nothing one could do to instill fear in this young lawyer who has resolved to fight for justice and help those who have been victimized by unscrupulous people who do not believe in the law of the land. 

Recently,he has come up with a book titled ‘The Sovereign’ which traces the history of Indian politics. The Sovereign is a well-researched book covering several important events pertaining to the political history of India. While the reviews have been very positive, the book has also got a very encouraging response from those who have picked it up from the stores and read it. While most countries across the world have had an elaborate political history, the political events that have shaped modern India have rather been very interesting. After reading the book, even the ones who had no idea about the rich political history of India would find themselves adequately educated on this subject.

Not long ago Dr. Panday on behalf of his client, filed a case against a finance company being NBFC for swindling and misappropriation of public funds. In a foolish act of defense and camouflage of the illegal activities they had indulged in, the finance company filed cases against Dr. Panday’s client and the firm which he owns. That did nothing to deter Dr. Panday’s sprit and he continues his fight against them. Soon enough, they were exposed and the company was razed to the ground and as a matter of record the NBFC company had filed an affidavit in court that all their allegations and complaints againt Dr. Panday were mistakes. 

Dr. Kislay Pandey is a strong believer in Karma. He believes that everything happens to us in life is a result of our Karma and the wonderful thing is that we are in full control of our actions. After the success of his book ‘The Sovereign’, Kislay plans to write several other books that will highlight the challenges and issues faced by the society and legal system. Awareness, he believes, is the key to ensuring justice for everybody who is a part of society. In his spare time, Kislay likes to listen to soulful music and engage himself in a game of chess.  

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

5
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Trending

4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed

9
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

Punjab CM orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Top News

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur

Punjab CM orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira

The liquor factory was allegedly causing serious damage to u...

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says BJP will win bigger mandate than 2019

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019

Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...

BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana beats AAP's Taruna Mehta to becom...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Mohali: Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

'Who is LG': Elected governments are not allowed to function, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

'Who is L-G; elected govts are not allowed to function', says Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

2020 Delhi riots: We don’t believe in unnecessarily keeping people behind bars, says Supreme Court

Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Services row: Centre raises in Supreme Court issue of protest by AAP MLAs against Delhi L-G

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

Four years on, Dera Bassi cop awarded life term for murder of Patiala resident

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet