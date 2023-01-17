Dr. Kislay Panday: The Prominent Lawyer of Supreme Court of India by profession and Theologist by passion.

In just a few years, Dr. Kislay Pandey has managed to achieve all that seasoned lawyers hope to do in their lifetime. Dr. Kislay Pandey is well-informed, highly educated advovate and has an extremely sharp mind. The one thing, however, he is known the most for is for being a courageous soul. It’s his courage that has helped him fight high-profile cases against people who had unlimited wealth and brute power at their disposal. His quest for truth and belief in justice made him stand against these mighty forces and emerge triumphant.

Dr. Kislay Pandey was born in the year 1985 in the Pratapgadh city in India. From a very young age, Dr Panday had a keen interest in law, political history and the judicial system. He was a voracious reader and by reading newspapers, magazines and books regularly, he realized that there were countless people in India who did not have access or the means to fight for their rights. The underprivileged were suffering from exploitation on a daily basis and there was nobody around who was willing to lend a helping hand. The world around him made him want to become a lawyer and fight for those who didn’t have a voice and those whose voices had been suppressed.

Dr Panday's interest in varied subjects led him towards doing multiple professional courses and excelling in each of them. Apart from doing his L.L.B. from Allahabad University, he also did an M.A. in Sanskrit from Sa.nskrit University, Varanasi. Later, he pursued a Master in International Business Management (MIBM). He has also done a Ph.D. Dr Panday always had a love for languages. This resulted in him mastering as many as four languages, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu. Apart from having the requisite skills to become a lawyer, his communication skills have played an important role in him achieving dizzying heights of success as a lawyer. He is a noted theologist too.

Dr. Kislay Panday works as an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. There have been instances when he faced threats from people or organizations he was fighting cases against but there was nothing one could do to instill fear in this young lawyer who has resolved to fight for justice and help those who have been victimized by unscrupulous people who do not believe in the law of the land.

Recently,he has come up with a book titled ‘The Sovereign’ which traces the history of Indian politics. The Sovereign is a well-researched book covering several important events pertaining to the political history of India. While the reviews have been very positive, the book has also got a very encouraging response from those who have picked it up from the stores and read it. While most countries across the world have had an elaborate political history, the political events that have shaped modern India have rather been very interesting. After reading the book, even the ones who had no idea about the rich political history of India would find themselves adequately educated on this subject.

Not long ago Dr. Panday on behalf of his client, filed a case against a finance company being NBFC for swindling and misappropriation of public funds. In a foolish act of defense and camouflage of the illegal activities they had indulged in, the finance company filed cases against Dr. Panday’s client and the firm which he owns. That did nothing to deter Dr. Panday’s sprit and he continues his fight against them. Soon enough, they were exposed and the company was razed to the ground and as a matter of record the NBFC company had filed an affidavit in court that all their allegations and complaints againt Dr. Panday were mistakes.

Dr. Kislay Pandey is a strong believer in Karma. He believes that everything happens to us in life is a result of our Karma and the wonderful thing is that we are in full control of our actions. After the success of his book ‘The Sovereign’, Kislay plans to write several other books that will highlight the challenges and issues faced by the society and legal system. Awareness, he believes, is the key to ensuring justice for everybody who is a part of society. In his spare time, Kislay likes to listen to soulful music and engage himself in a game of chess.

