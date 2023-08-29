Dr. Sehar Kanyu’s Essence & Glory, Lieper Publications, procures the best-selling title again!

Within a day, when Essence & Glory came into the Amazon Bestsellers, it was such a surprise for the Author. "I was grateful and ecstatic at the same time. I was hopeful for it, but in a few hours, it became a bestseller. I had only seen it happen with influencers and media personalities, but for me, Alhamdulillah (All Praise and Thanks be to Allah), it was astonishing.

About the experience, since the last 3 years, of being an Author, Dr. Sehar says, The recognition gives you satisfaction that different organisations are coming forth to honour your work; all the awards and media mentions are much appreciated, but what is more rewarding is the response of the readers. What you express—your thoughts, your ideas—when they resonate with people, calm them, and give them a sense of hope—is the actual reward.

The idea behind Essence and Glory was to make a positive step towards eliminating bias and misconceptions about various aspects of a beautiful faith and creating awareness about its merciful and magnanimous nature. I am glad that readers could understand my perspective and further add to its meaning and beauty.

I am a strong believer in ‘Wa Maa Tawfeeqi Illah BillAllah. My success is not,but through Allah, so I attribute every ounce and bit to Him!

I express my love and gratitude towards my parents, Lt. Mushtaq Ahmad Kanyu and my strong Mother, Mrs. Asiya Jan, along with my partner in the highs and lows, Dr. Mudasir Shah, my dear sister, Dr. Mehak, and my loving family, who have always been my support system. I have dedicated this book to my grandparents and my uncle, Mr. Aijaz, who was my first mentor and guide.

“Working with Dr. Seher is always a pleasure. We have been working together on her books for almost 3 years and what time we have had. It was both shocking and exciting to see this book make a bestseller list. We look forward to doing more work with her” Faheem Bhat (CEO Lieper Publication)

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

