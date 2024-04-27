 Driving Innovation and Efficiency: Unveiling Global Capability Centers : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Driving Innovation and Efficiency: Unveiling Global Capability Centers

Driving Innovation and Efficiency: Unveiling Global Capability Centers

Driving Innovation and Efficiency: Unveiling Global Capability Centers


In today's increasingly competitive business environment one of the strategies that has gained traction recently is the creation of Global Capability Centre’s (GCCs), which are also referred to as Captive Centers or Global In-house Centers (GICs). These are dedicated units established by multinational corporations to leverage and centralize specialized talent like technology, and resources across various functions. GCCs undertake a plethora of functions, including research and development, IT, finance etc. and play a vital role in driving innovation, fostering collaboration and delivering tangible business as outcome for their parent companies. GCCs are now the major source of global mobility of leadership talent from India to the world. They have now in fact transformed into highly valued cutting edge innovation centers where processes and products are often developed from scratch.

The adoption of Global Capability Centers brings forth a myriad of benefits for organizations.

  • Cost efficiency is a significant advantage. By centralizing functions, companies can achieve economies of scale, minimizing overhead costs and promoting resource optimization.
  • Standardizing processes ensures consistency and compliance across the organization, reducing the risk of errors.
  • Thirdly, the ability to tap into a global talent pool. GIC allows companies to leverage skilled professionals from different parts of the world, providing access to diverse perspectives and expertise.
  • Enhance the quality of services but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
  • They play a crucial role in driving innovation within organizations. GCCs often house dedicated research and development teams focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation
  • GCCs often collaborate closely with external partners, including startups, academic institutions, and industry experts, to leverage external expertise and access cutting-edge research, further fueling the innovation pipeline.
  • Drive transformation and help an organization stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

As per NASSCOM & Zinnov, with over 1,580 GCCs and an installed talent base of over 1.66 million, India is an emerging hub for Global In-house Centers. Of the 60% of the new GCCs established in India, ER&D, IT and BPM have emerged to be major areas of focus. In the journey of establishing and optimizing Global Capability Centers, organizations often seek expert guidance and advisory services.

Tailored GCC advisory solutions providers such as Posterity Consulting are instrumental in providing assistance to Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Some of the areas where GCCs commonly seek assistance are:

  • Operation Setup: Organizations often seek assistance in establishing their in-house centers by asking insights into location selection, legal and regulatory compliance, talent acquisition, infrastructure setup, and technology implementation to ensure that the operational setup aligns with the organization's goals and objectives.
  • Market Research: often GCCs look for help in in mapping the entire market according to their specific requirements to get insight into the global landscape related to shared services, outsourcing, and offshoring.
  • Organization Structuring: GCCs also seek guidance in determining the hierarchical levels of management, assigning titles and designations at each level, and defining Key Result Areas (KRAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) associated with each role.
  • Legal and Regulatory compliances – GCC often need advisory to fulfill the legal and regulatory obligations of the host country for the smooth operation of company.
  • Location Advisory services: Selecting the optimal location for a GCC is vital at every stage, considering factors such as competitors, talent availability, infrastructure, cost-effectiveness, and the overall business ecosystem. GCC advisory experts like Posterity Consulting can play a significant role in guiding this strategic decision-making process.
  • Operational Risk management: GIC advisory services work towards establishing effective controls to monitor, evaluate, and mitigate these risks. The goal is to create a robust framework that enables GICs to proactively address challenges and enhance their overall resilience to potential disruptions.
  • Technologies and Innovation: Numerous GCCs establish R&D centers with a vision centered on innovation. To maintain competitiveness, GCC advisors can support these centers by spearheading digital transformation efforts, and integrating advanced technologies like automation, data science, and AI to enhance their capabilities and productivity.
  • Talent Mapping Services: Organizations offering customized solutions specific to a global capability center’s needs map the existing talent of the firm with the talent available in India to identify similarities and gap to propose the right talent management strategies.
  • Total Reward or Compensation Advisory: The effectiveness of any talent management strategy is notably impacted by total reward and compensation approaches. Given the geographical diversity, there is a consistent need for advisors capable of aiding in the creation of fitting compensation structures and designing comprehensive total reward programs aligned with India's labor laws and regulations, specifically tailored for GICs.
  • Recruitment Strategies: Expert solutions providers like Posterity explore diverse recruitment strategies tailored to various hiring needs to ensure effective talent management within their centers.

Posterity Consulting emerges as a key player in this realm, offering specialized expertise in identifying optimal locations for GCCs and providing strategic insights on when to establish them. With a proven track record of partnering with numerous GCCs across industries, Posterity Consulting brings unparalleled knowledge and experience to the table. From conducting thorough market analyses to advising on regulatory compliance and talent acquisition strategies, Posterity Consulting empowers organizations to make informed decisions and maximize the potential of their GCCs.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

 

