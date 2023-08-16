"Driving Towards a Greener Future: ES Ranganathan on Exploring the Environmental Benefits of CNG Vehicles"

As the world increasingly looks for eco-friendly alternatives, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has emerged as a viable option for the automotive sector. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a clean and abundant fossil fuel alternative to gasoline and diesel, primarily composed of methane (CH4). It is extracted from natural gas wells or produced as a byproduct of oil extraction and refining processes. CNG is stored at high pressure, making it a safe and convenient fuel for a range of applications, particularly in the automotive industry.

Benefits of CNG

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles offer a plethora of compelling environmental benefits, making them an authoritative choice in the transition towards a greener future. One of their most significant advantages lies in their remarkable reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, positioning them as a superior alternative to conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles. When burned, CNG emits fewer greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), thus playing a crucial role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. “By opting for CNG vehicles, individuals and industries alike can actively contribute to combating global warming and ensuring a more sustainable planet”, shares ES Ranganathan.

Moreover, CNG vehicles effectively address air pollution concerns, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Their combustion leads to minimal particulate matter (PM) emissions and significantly lower levels of harmful pollutants that contribute to smog formation.

“This intrinsic characteristic makes CNG vehicles a cleaner and healthier option for city dwellers, as they significantly improve air quality and reduce the health risks associated with breathing polluted air. Many cities in India are facing poor AQI complete transition towards greener fuels will make an impact.” Shares ES Ranganathan, former marketing director of GAIL and an expert in the Oil and Energy industry.

Furthermore, the choice of CNG vehicles is instrumental in reducing various air pollutants that are detrimental to both human health and the environment. Sulfur oxides (SOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are substantially diminished in the exhaust emissions of CNG-powered engines. Consequently, embracing CNG vehicles translates into a direct and positive contribution to improved air quality, helping to safeguard natural ecosystems and enhance overall public health.

Beyond mitigating air pollution, CNG vehicles offer the added benefit of reducing noise pollution in urban environments. Their quieter engines in comparison to traditional gasoline and diesel counterparts lead to a more peaceful and liveable cityscape. This noise reduction aspect enhances the quality of life for city residents and contributes to a more harmonious coexistence between urban development and the natural environment.

Additionally, CNG's potential as a renewable energy source further enhances its environmental prowess. While primarily sourced from natural gas wells, CNG can also be derived from renewable sources such as biomethane, which is generated from organic waste. “By utilizing renewable CNG, the environmental benefits of this clean fuel are magnified, truly solidifying it as a sustainable transportation solution”, shares ES Ranganathan. Embracing this renewable aspect of CNG provides a strong foundation for a greener future, where the reliance on finite fossil fuels diminishes, and environmental preservation takes center stage.

Future of CNG

CNG vehicles hold immense promise for shaping a greener and more sustainable future, and their increasing adoption is a testament to this fact. The rising awareness of environmental issues and the global push for sustainable practices have propelled the demand for CNG vehicles worldwide.

ES Ranganathan says, “Governments and private entities have recognized the environmental benefits of CNG and are actively incentivizing its use, fostering a favorable environment for their widespread adoption. As a result, CNG vehicles are anticipated to experience accelerated market penetration in the coming years.”

In FY2023, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) passenger vehicles (PVs) experienced a remarkable surge, with retail sales reaching 318,752 units, representing an impressive 40.71% year-on-year increase compared to FY2022, during which 226,547 units were sold. This surge in CNG PV sales accounted for a substantial 48% share of the total retail sales in the same fiscal year. Notably, CNG PVs also captured an 8.80% share of the overall retail sales of 3,620,039 PVs in India, reflecting a growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation solutions in the country.

However, for CNG vehicles to reach their full potential as a mainstream transportation solution, the establishment of a robust refueling infrastructure is imperative. Consumers' confidence in choosing CNG-powered vehicles depends on the availability and accessibility of refueling stations. Therefore, strategic investments in building a comprehensive network of CNG refueling stations will be instrumental in driving broader acceptance and usage of CNG vehicles across various regions.

Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts in the automotive industry are set to bring forth technological advancements in CNG vehicle technology. As technology progresses, CNG vehicles are expected to become even more efficient and cost-effective. Improvements in storage systems and engine technology will likely enhance the overall driving experience of CNG vehicles, ensuring they remain competitive with their conventional counterparts.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.