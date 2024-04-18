Dubai Real Estate Investment - A Comprehensive Guide

Dubai (UAE), April 18: Dubai, the dazzling metropolis of the UAE, has become a central point for tourism, business, and, increasingly, real estate investment. With its towering skyscrapers, luxurious amenities, and booming economy, Dubai offers a tempting proposition for investors seeking high returns and a foothold in a dynamic market.

Hitesh Bagmar - Managing Director of Vista Properties sheds light on the growing popularity and trends related to Dubai real estate investment. Mr. Bagmar emphasizes this by highlighting, “If you looking to make profitable real estate investments that yield amazing returns in the long run, Dubai is the perfect place to be in.”

With guidance from Mr. Bagmar and two of his colleagues, we will highlight everything there is to know about Dubai real estate investment and the investment process.

Dubai Real Estate – Why Consider Investing?

When it comes to real estate investment, there’s nothing that beats Dubai when it comes to making tangible purchases concerning properties. It makes for an attractive investment for investors who are planning to make big moves in the future.

Following are a few reasons that explain why the Dubai real estate market is flourishing:

Strong growth potential

Over the past decade, Dubai's property market has witnessed significant growth. Analysts predict continued growth fueled by factors like infrastructure development, a steady influx of tourists and businesses, and upcoming mega-events like Expo 2025. So, if you are looking to make significant impacts on your investment portfolio, this is a pretty great move.

High rental yields

Compared to the other countries in the world, Dubai offers significantly high rental yields, amounting to around 5-7% on an annual basis. So, if you want to get into earning consistent investment returns by renting or leasing the properties. You can also put the property on individual platforms to earn steady income returns.

Freehold ownership

Unlike many other countries in the region, Dubai allows freehold ownership for most properties, giving investors complete control over their assets. Even if you are an individual not from Dubai and want to invest internationally, it makes sense that you’d want to proceed with the same without any hassle.

Tax-free environment

Dubai boasts a tax-free environment, which applies to the capital gains tax and income tax exemption, which means that you can enjoy maximum returns without any hassle. This explains why investing in real estate is often considered a lucrative investment option for individual investors.

However, before you get into investing in the Dubai real estate scene, it makes sense that you’d want to get into an investment opportunity that yields good returns.

Strategic location

Strategically situated at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai offers excellent connectivity to global markets and serves as a gateway to the region. So, if you are a business professional and want to get into trades, the Dubai real estate market is pretty profitable.

Overall, proceeding with smart investments is something that you need to proceed with in real-time and effectively.

What are the Types of Dubai Real Estate Investments?

Dubai comes with multiple types of real estate investment choices that you can explore for your future investments. What’s great is that you can find options that are suited to your budgets and your risk profiles too.

Following are a few options worth considering:

Completed projects

These are perfect for investors looking for an immediate place for accommodation or if you want to rent or lease out properties that enable you to capitalize on the market value at that moment.

Off-plan properties

Next up, we have the off-plan properties, which are usually the properties that are under construction. They are more budget-friendly but they do come with a higher risk profile, especially because of potential delays in the construction.

Luxury properties

Dubai is known for its luxury property market, including high-rise buildings and higher rental yields that you can indulge in in real time. So, if you want to invest a significant amount of money in a prestigious address, this is it.

Commercial properties

Considering buying a property for your business or retail spaces? If yes and if you are looking for stable long-term returns, commercial properties are usually one of the absolute best options in the Dubai real estate market at the moment.

Fractional ownership

Fractional ownership allows you to co-own a luxury property with other investors, providing access to the market at a lower investment threshold. This is a fairly new form of investment in the real estate market at the moment.

“Your decision of making solid moves in the real estate market in Dubai needs to start today,” says Bhavna Yogesh Radhakrishnan - Marketing Manager, Vista Corporate Group. The earlier you start, the better returns you will get to reap in the long run.

How to Simplify the Process of Real Estate Investment in Dubai?

If this is your first rodeo with investing in real estate in Dubai, it makes sense that you’d want to put your trust in a leading real estate company.

“Finding the properties in prime locations for a pretty great deal is something that only professionals can help you with,” says Rami Naseer Al Nabwani - Head of Sales, Vista Corporate Group.

Following is a list of perks you can avail of:

Local market knowledge

Investing in a property in Dubai requires you to have proper knowledge of the market. This is where professionals step into the picture, providing you with knowledge about the local market. From regional trends to ongoing and completed projects, you get a complete rundown of all the relevant details without any complaints or worries.

Prime investment options

Confused about the hundred different real estate investment options? If yes, a professional real estate company provides a clear understanding of private and commercial properties. Be it in the heart of the bustling cities or away from it, there’s everything available at your disposal.

Immersive virtual tours

Busy and can’t make it to view the property by yourself? This is where the immersive virtual tours come into the picture. It enables you to get a direct look inside the property and witness the place from the inside out.

Expert negotiation and representation

Buying a new property comes with a lot of headaches, especially when finances are involved. When you have a professional real estate company, you can bid adieu to that worry because the negotiation is done by them on your behalf. There’s nothing that you’d have to do.

Where to Buy Real Estate in Dubai?

“Every place has potential of growth. So, if you are confused where to buy a new property in Dubai, the key is research,” says Hitesh Bagmar - Managing Director of Vista Group.

However, we understand that being confused is normal, especially with so many options available. So, the key is to shortlist and finalize what works best for you.

Palm Jumeirah

There’s no introduction required when it comes to Palm Jumeirah. This palm-shaped island hosts some of the most luxurious properties in the world. Besides staple residential properties, you also get access to a variety of commercial properties as well in the island.

CityWalk Dubai

Among all the leading Dubai real estate spots across the country, CityWalk Dubai somehow manages to take the cake. Exposure to the luxury urban lifestyle is an experience unlike anything else. And, the best part is the lucrative profitability and returns that you get to churn from the investment.

Jumeirah Beach Residence

The beachfront, luxurious lifestyle that you get to experience at the Jumeirah Beach Residence is beyond comprehension. Built-in 2010, the property has gained a lot of traction in a short period, providing individual’s access to luxurious amenities and stunning views of the surroundings.

Dubai Downtown

Much like Palm Jumeirah, even Dubai Downtown doesn’t require any introduction, thanks to popular spots like Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, etc. Given the kind of amenities and scope of growth around the area, prices of real estate in the area are soaring high. So, you have to plan things in accordance with that.

“Somehow, your journey to investing in real estate in Dubai can be that one decision that changes your life forever. The growth opportunities are massive, so your money’s growth is going to be substantial in the future,” says Bhavna Yogesh Radhakrishnan - Marketing Manager, Vista Corporate Group.

Dubai Marina

Looking to invest in a high-risk, luxury building? If yes, then Dubai Marina is the perfect spot for you. Besides apartments, there are penthouses that you can invest in as well, making it an amazing option for individuals looking to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

Conclusion

Getting started with your real estate investment journey in Dubai doesn’t have to be as complicated as you are making it out to be. If you were curious and confused at the same time, we hope this gives you all the relevant details that you need to get started. Somehow, the key here is to find properties with optimal growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

