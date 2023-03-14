Dubai’s Most Influential Influencer - Gehna Advani

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and it has also become a powerful platform for influencers to share their passions and experiences with the world. Beauty & Fashion influencers are some of the most popular influencers on social media, and they have become an invaluable source of inspiration for many people. One of the most popular beauty & fashion influencers on social media is

Gehna Advani, a Dubai based Gen Z with over 400,000 followers across her socials. Gehna Advani has been active on social media for over 3 years, and has amassed a large following of dedicated fans from UAE to the United States.

Gehna Advani is passionate about makeup & fashion and loves to share her knowledge and experience with her followers. She regularly posts makeup tutorials, product reviews, clothing inspiration, styling and beauty tips on her social media accounts. She also shares her own beauty looks, which often feature bold colors and unique styles.

In addition to her beauty & fashion content, Gehna also shares her personal experiences and stories with her followers. She often talks about motivation, gives inspiration, empowers her viewers who struggle with self-confidence, and how she teaches about love and self-acceptance. She also shares her thoughts on body positivity and self-care, which have resonated with her followers. Gehna Advani has become an inspiration to many people, and her social media accounts are full of positive messages and uplifting content. She is an advocate for self-love and self-care, and she encourages her followers to embrace their own beauty and uniqueness.

Gehna also has worked with several prominent brands and entrepreneurs like Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Nikkie Tutorials. Gehna is known for being a thorough professional and extremely hardworking. Because of this, brands and collaborators have worked with her on multiple projects repeatedly.

Elaborating on her experience, she says, “I feel extremely grateful to be working with the most renowned beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Victoria Secret Arabia, Nars Arabia, Laura Marcier, Dubai Tourism, Tacha United States, Loccitane, Sephora, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, KVD Beauty, Pantene, Nars, McDonalds, Versace, Apotheca, Catrice UAE and Godiva Arabia, among others. Over the years, I have managed to build a loyal and supportive fanbase for myself. I am thankful to each and every individual who has supported me in this eventful journey. I feel that social media has played a very important role in making me feel confident and expressive. By offering me a platform to showcase my skills and talent, social media has empowered me in ways more than one”.

I am actively connected to my online community and chat with them on a regular basis.

While Gehna is based in Dubai, she has collaborated with several brands based in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. She has won several prestigious awards including the one given to her by a leading UAE magazine for being a top influencer. Her work has featured on billboards placed strategically across multiple prominent locations in the Gulf. With her work as an influencer, Gehna Advani has set a benchmark for those who wish to make a name for themselves in this space.

Gehna is an inspiring beauty & fashion influencer, and her content is sure to continue to inspire and motivate her followers for years to come.

https://www.instagram.com/gehnaadvani/

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.