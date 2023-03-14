 Dubai’s Most Influential Influencer - Gehna Advani : The Tribune India

Dubai’s Most Influential Influencer - Gehna Advani

Dubai’s Most Influential Influencer - Gehna Advani


Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and it has also become a powerful platform for influencers to share their passions and experiences with the world. Beauty & Fashion influencers are some of the most popular influencers on social media, and they have become an invaluable source of inspiration for many people. One of the most popular beauty & fashion influencers on social media is

Gehna Advani, a Dubai based Gen Z with over 400,000 followers across her socials. Gehna Advani has been active on social media for over 3 years, and has amassed a large following of dedicated fans from UAE to the United States.

Gehna Advani is passionate about makeup & fashion and loves to share her knowledge and experience with her followers. She regularly posts makeup tutorials, product reviews, clothing inspiration, styling and beauty tips on her social media accounts. She also shares her own beauty looks, which often feature bold colors and unique styles.

In addition to her beauty & fashion content, Gehna also shares her personal experiences and stories with her followers. She often talks about motivation, gives inspiration, empowers her viewers who struggle with self-confidence, and how she teaches about love and self-acceptance. She also shares her thoughts on body positivity and self-care, which have resonated with her followers. Gehna Advani has become an inspiration to many people, and her social media accounts are full of positive messages and uplifting content. She is an advocate for self-love and self-care, and she encourages her followers to embrace their own beauty and uniqueness.

Gehna also has worked with several prominent brands and entrepreneurs like Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Nikkie Tutorials. Gehna is known for being a thorough professional and extremely hardworking. Because of this, brands and collaborators have worked with her on multiple projects repeatedly.

Elaborating on her experience, she says, “I feel extremely grateful to be working with the most renowned beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Victoria Secret Arabia, Nars Arabia, Laura Marcier, Dubai Tourism, Tacha United States, Loccitane, Sephora, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, KVD Beauty, Pantene, Nars, McDonalds, Versace, Apotheca, Catrice UAE and Godiva Arabia, among others. Over the years, I have managed to build a loyal and supportive fanbase for myself. I am thankful to each and every individual who has supported me in this eventful journey. I feel that social media has played a very important role in making me feel confident and expressive. By offering me a platform to showcase my skills and talent, social media has empowered me in ways more than one”.

I am actively connected to my online community and chat with them on a regular basis.

While Gehna is based in Dubai, she has collaborated with several brands based in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. She has won several prestigious awards including the one given to her by a leading UAE magazine for being a top influencer. Her work has featured on billboards placed strategically across multiple prominent locations in the Gulf. With her work as an influencer, Gehna Advani has set a benchmark for those who wish to make a name for themselves in this space.

Gehna is an inspiring beauty & fashion influencer, and her content is sure to continue to inspire and motivate her followers for years to come.

https://www.instagram.com/gehnaadvani/

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

2
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

3
Punjab

Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

4
Punjab

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

5
Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's residence in disproportionate assets case

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

7
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

8
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

9
Haryana

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to Faridabad realtor

10
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

Don't Miss

View All
Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

Top News

Toshakhana case: Police arrive at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him

Toshakhana case: Police reach Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him; water cannon, tear gas being used to disperse ousted PM’s supporters

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come may ...

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not ‘slow-paced’, says SC; asks sessions court to apprise it of future developments

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments

The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD Fund; BJP stages walkout

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...


Cities

View All

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh: Punjab to HC

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

11th edition of Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 17

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala