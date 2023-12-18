 Eco-Conscious and Budget-Friendly: Why GoEco's Compostable Dinnerware is the Future : The Tribune India

Planning a big event or party is a challenging task. There is much to nail down, from decorations to logistics and detailing. Considering how you will serve the food is another thing to ponder if you are planning to host an important event. From planning out the number of servings and hiring a caterer to dinnerware, there is surely a lot to worry about. The dinnerware you select for your event or party will further add sophistication to the occasion.  

Dinnerware is more than just another item on your party planning checklist. It is essential to find tableware that would hold up everything, from the main course to desserts while looking stylish and elegant simultaneously. Most catered food, when served, can be messy and heavy. This raises the need to search for durable and heavy-duty tableware and cutlery to get the job done. So, switching from expensive dinnerware to budget-friendly single-use compostable dinnerware will make the right choice for all caterers and event planners out there. 

Suppose you are one of those eco-conscious people planning an eco-friendly party or event or considering a few sustainable options. In that case, compostable dinnerware should be something you consider. If you have to choose only one eco-friendly thing to make your event or party a sustainable success, then let it be compostable dinnerware from the GoEco brand. 

Sugarcane bagasse plates from the GoEco are made from a repurposed by-product of sugarcane, a reclaimed and renewable resource. GoEco's sugarcane bagasse dinnerware is hundred percent biodegradable and can break down as compost in less than 90 days.  

Produced from bagasse, GoEco's dinnerware collection is durable and made from the fibrous leftover of the sugarcane plant. Bagasse remains behind after the sugarcane juice has been extracted from the stalks. 

Bagasse dinnerware from the GoEco brand is entirely grease resistant. This feature ensures all the guests at the party or event can relish the flavor of the appetizers and main course without worrying about it leaking from flimsy or thin dinnerware. The compostable bagasse dinnerware is cut-resistant and dense. It is suitable for thick and heavy meals like steak.  

GoEco's compostable dinnerware looks and feels like heavy-duty paper dinnerware because they are white colored. They are incredibly suitable for serving food and catering. The compostable tableware is oil and water-resistant. They are freezer-safe, microwave-safe, hot food friendly, and a budget-friendly alternative to the traditional single-use dinnerware. 

Disposable compostable partyware from the GoEco brand is highly cost-effective compared to traditional cutlery and dishes. Buying disposable dinnerware from GoEco in bulk is cost effective than buying in classic dinnerware. Additionally, compostable single-use dinnerware eliminates the need for expensive cleaning or dishwashing. It also reduces the detergent and water needed to clean the traditional tableware. It is a hygienic option that eliminates the risk of cross-contamination and reduces a party's or event's environmental impact on Mother Nature, taking a sustainable step towards building a better future for our children. 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection. 


