 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Hindu Wedding Ideas and Practices : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Hindu Wedding Ideas and Practices

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Hindu Wedding Ideas and Practices

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Hindu Wedding Ideas and Practices


The start of a new adventure together is symbolised by your wedding, a lavish event that lasts for a week and that you will always remember. However, conventional weddings often result in unintentional wastefulness and environmental stress. These activities may have a long-lasting detrimental effect on the environment, which supports all life, from leftover decorations and plastic utensils that end up in landfills after the celebrations to the significant carbon emissions from visitor travel.

Consider sustainability first in designing the Hindu wedding of your dreams, but don't sacrifice the opulence and grandeur you had in mind. Plan your lavish Indian wedding just the way you've always wanted, but when you exchange vows, consider substituting certain traditional aspects with environmentally friendly options like eco-friendly Hindu Wedding Invitations that honour Mother Nature.

This guide will assist you in minimising the environmental impact of your wedding by using eco-friendly, Hindu-inspired activities. Continue reading to begin your road toward a planet-friendly celebration that is not too heavy on the environment.

  • Sending Out Invitations

Paper invites made from virgin materials need the cutting of trees, which adds to the deforestation problem. Using an online e-invite to electronically invite everyone on your guest list can help you create a greener first impression. For the sake of tradition, if you want to send out physical invitations, go for beautifully designed seed paper choices that are embedded with seeds, or invites printed on recycled paper material.

  • Reducing The Effect

Fundamentally, you should aim to minimise the environmental effects of your event by cutting down on waste, preserving valuable natural resources, and lowering carbon emissions. Give careful thought to the following recommendations:

➢ Instead of holding daytime activities in confined interior spaces, have them outside in the breathtaking scenery of nature.

➢ Reduce your dependency on power by using the cosy glow of candles for illumination.

➢ Include locally produced handicrafts or recycled waste materials in your design pieces.

➢ For clothing and linens, choose natural fibre materials like cotton and silk rather than synthetic ones.

➢ Serve small servings to reduce the amount of prepared food that could be wasted.

➢ For drinks, use disposable eco-friendly serve ware made of bamboo, leaves, etc.

  • Location

Select an outside location for your holy Hindu rites and joyous celebration, such as a beautiful garden, peaceful farm, or beach, to create an environmentally friendly and picturesque scene. These naturally stunning backgrounds are not the only benefit; you'll also be dependent on the revitalising power of sunshine rather than electricity.

  • Floral Decorations & Favours

Vibrant flower arrangements, live, luxuriant potted plants, and fresh floral vines will all enhance your décor. Give your guests these potted plants as eco-friendly favours they can care for and grow at home after the joyful festivities are over, as a way to show your shared commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future.

  • Catering

Although food is the focal point of an Indian wedding, preparing it requires a lot of resources and often leads to waste. Make sure there's a sufficient margin in your estimated serving sizes to ensure that no visitor goes without food. Any extra food may then be thoughtfully given to charities, soup kitchens, or shelters in the area to feed the underprivileged, upholding the Hindu principle of inspiring seva (selfless service) via your festivities.

  • Wedding Dress

Wear a gorgeous ancestral wedding gown, sherwani, or sari from your family's collection to make a heartfelt statement. If you'd like, update it with expert modifications and decorations. This keeps you connected to your cherished ancestry and lessens the environmental impact of making a new outfit.

  • Bridal Favours

Select environmentally responsible wedding favours that benefit society as you begin this new chapter of your life, which is based on dharmic principles. Astonish your visitors with well-tended potted plants or tree seedlings that they may take home and grow. Alternatively, consider making significant philanthropic contributions to deserving humanitarian or environmental projects dear to your hearts in honour of your visitors.

In summary

Arranging a sustainable Hindu wedding doesn't have to mean sacrificing the celebration of your dreams. It's about practising mindfulness and making deliberate decisions that benefit the earth that we all call home. Even a small number of well-considered sustainable activities may demonstrate your dedication to building a more environmentally friendly future for future generations.

Have faith that your environmentally aware actions will contribute to a less carbon footprint wedding that is just as joyful, gorgeous, and unforgettable. Incorporate sustainable components that align with your principles, understanding that every decision made with the environment contributes to a better future.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

#Environment


