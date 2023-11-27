Ecozen empowers farmers with complete control with its 4G enabled smart Ecotron solar pump controllers.

Haryana: A key player in cleantech, Ecozen specialises in developing climate-smart technology solutions that help farmers improve in farm yield, reduce waste and increase farm earnings. As a leading brand in the solar pump sets in India, Ecozen has positively impacted over 1,60,000 Indian farmers through their advanced Ecotron smart solar pump controllers. Farmers in Haryana now get India's first 4G-enabled smart solar-powered pump controller, known as the Ecotron, available through Ecozen Solutions under PM KUSUM Yojana with a 75% subsidy.

To ensure that the pumps are installed quickly under the PM Kusum Yojana, Ecozen has partnered with Mahindra Solarize. This partnership helps the farmers of Haryana get Ecozen’s advanced technology backed by the wide and efficient installation network of the Mahindra team.

A pioneer in the development of solar pump controller technology, Ecozen’s controller is equipped with advanced functions that give farmers complete control over their pumps. Being the first controllers enabled with 4G connectivity, famers can schedule pump operations, switch the system on and off, and monitor the amount to water discharged and flow-rate through the Ecotron mobile app without having to go to the farm.

Additionally, the controller also sends over 150 data points through IoT-enabled devices to Ecozen’s AI platform (ecozen.ai) which enables Ecozen’s engineers to monitor and run predictive and preventive maintenance on units deployed. This drastically reduces the time taken for service as the Ecozen service engineer comes prepared with the spares and tools required to fix the solar pump system. Additionally, Ecotron controllers have the fastest and most stable AMR data integration. This ensures accurate data is available with government entities at all times.

Commenting on the same, Devendra Gupta, CEO, Ecozen, “Creating sustainable products that are user friendly has always been our goal, thus, creating the 4G solar pump controller has aligned with our ideologies. Connecting farmers and making their jobs easier through our products is key. Thanks to the PM Kusum Yojana, farmers can leverage this opportunity to install solar-powered controllers at a subsidized cost and choose a sustainable option for the long run.”

Ecotron, India’s first 4G enabled solar pump controller designed and manufactured by Ecozen in India, enables farmers to adopt sustainable, affordable and advanced irrigation technology solutions. Through Ecozen’s smart and sustainable agri technology, the goal is to help farmers build more effective and efficient farming practices, and aid the government in developing India’s agronomy through the use of cleantech, data, AI and IoT.

For more information: www.ecozensolutions.com

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.