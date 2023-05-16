Empowering women taking space in the world, Navneet Sandhu’s White Lily is one example of powerful ladies in lead

If there was ever a time that needed to remind us of women's power, it's today. There is no comparison of what women are capable of. In the era of progression and enlightenment, there is hardly any industry where women haven’t cast their spell. And this is applicable to all domains like science, engineering, entrepreneurship, fashion and lifestyle, and more. Similarly, we can never determine what makes someone successful because it can’t be measured in lengths or breadths, but it does reflect our mindset. Talking of powerful leading personalities, Navneet Sidhu is one such women entrepreneur who started her career in 2012 with limited resources but with sheer dedication and talent, has now established her own traditional couture brand –White Lily.

All About White Lily

Navneet is a visionary when it comes to finding the element of comfort in designer outfits. Her creation incorporates custom fabrics in intricate built-up patterns and impeccable tailoring. She is one of the limited designers who have imprinted their signature with luxe and avant-garde collections while also focussing on making decadent bridals and luxury prêt ensembles. As of today, her resplendent brand White Lily is all about magnificent fineness and style.

Real couture takes effort, details, and time. Considering this unique approach to design and detail, Navneet remarked, “I began working while I was running for my own wedding trousseau, where I couldn’t find anything that suited me the best. At first, there was nothing eccentric, but when I got the chance to customize my own outfits it amazed me to learn about how clothes were put together with grace and intelligence and I knew from the outset that I wanted my work to set a standard of its own.”

Make a statement with tradition

“My clients are people who appreciate my love for tradition, that's why I believe that a bride should always look traditional and beautiful,” says the fierce entrepreneur. Navneet Sidhu is among the A-lister when it comes to fashion. Her exemplary outlook towards couture is what birthed her brand– White Lily. The brand is exclusive and finesse, which we know comes at a price. White Lily by Navneet Sidhu has couture clothes that are completely hand embroidered with a painstaking effort of over several months. They are all timeless, veritable heirlooms that can be passed from a mother to a daughter.

Inspiration beyond imagination: the modern fashion

Speaking of her inspiration, she was intrigued by all Pakistani designs, bold and vibrant colors. Sticking to just one particular design is not Navneet’s thing, she likes to explore, mix and match and form a piece that yells, ‘glamour and luxury.’ Elegance with a little bit of drama, as mentioned, is how White Lily is often described as.

White Lily has been around for 10 years and there is not a single day that Sidhu has not felt passionate about it. She takes a plain cloth and designs it into a remarkable piece of apparel in an obsessive way that you couldn’t get enough of it. Every collection, bridal couture and ready-to-wear explores the excellence of her traditional artistry, this is what it feels like to be a fashion designer and entrepreneur and be proud of all your creations.

At White Lily, every collection, bridal couture, and ready-to-wear explores the excellence of traditional artistry. Each of her creation oozes with perfection to deliver a regal, timeless look. Every bride dreams to look stunning in her lehenga and Navneet makes sure every customer leaves with perfect attire when they visit her store.

The famous entrepreneur has recently stepped into the spotlight with heavy wedding wear. Since then, the designer has honed aesthetics, understood the market, and added subtle luxury wear to her couture & pret line. With the tagline, ‘There’s something for every woman’– White Lily brings style to your life and Navneet is working endlessly to make sure that the fashion industry idealizes her handmade couture and beautiful intrinsically traditional designs.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.