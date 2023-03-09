 Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai upgrade and RenQ Finance (RENQ) innovative DeFi Platform will ignite the bull run : The Tribune India

Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai upgrade and RenQ Finance (RENQ) innovative DeFi Platform will ignite the bull run

New Delhi (India), March 9: In past market cycles, a surge in higher prices were often led by a strong wave initiated by one or two cryptocurrencies. As the next market bull run is anticipated soon, two cryptocurrencies, Ethereum and RenQ Finance, are expected to ignite the bull run.

Ethereum, based on its upcoming Shanghai upgrade in March, is expected to play a vital role in the market surge. On the other hand, RenQ Finance, the latest crypto innovation, has demonstrated the required characteristics to lead the race in the crypto industry for a strong move to the moon, owing to its newest solution platform.

What is RenQ Finance (RENQ)?

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a cryptocurrency platform that aims to create new asset classes derived from blockchain-based assets. The platform enables investors to achieve superior portfolio risk management and open up new speculation avenues through financial products such as derivatives and margin trades. 

 

Renq's decentralized protocols eliminate the need for a regulated central clearing house, provide global and equal access, and grant users permanent control over their funds. The platform is a part of the DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem, which is distinguished from centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) by their strict adherence to autonomous smart contracts.

 

Additionally, RenQ Finance provides users with a governance portal to add new markets or propose other protocol changes. The platform is cross-chain compatible, which means it allows interoperability between two blockchains that are relatively autonomous. Renq doesn't store any user assets, and the platform offers 2FA security options for users to keep their Keys and Funds secure.

 

DeFi platforms before now have faced challenges, including failed trades, delayed order execution, front-running, high slippage, and the absence of many other advanced features that are being offered by centralized exchanges using Centralized platforms comes with risks of giving up ownership rights of personal funds. 

 

RenQ offers a solution to these problems by combining the advantages of both DeFi and CEXs through its hybrid infrastructure model, offering users institutional, liquid, and slippage-free trading comparable to that of conventional centralized perpetual exchanges. Renq's approach allows users to maintain control over their financial resources while providing them with the benefits of centralized exchanges.

 

In conclusion, RenQ Finance is a promising platform that combines the advantages of both DeFi and CEXs through its hybrid infrastructure model. Renq offers users institutional, liquid, and slippage-free trading comparable to that of conventional centralized perpetual exchanges while maintaining the user's control over their financial resources. The platform's cross-chain compatibility and governance portal add further value to the DeFi ecosystem, making it a Crypto innovation that will forge ahead and create the coming bull run.

 

Ethereum Upgrade to spark a bull run 

Since its debut in 2015, Ethereum, a decentralized blockchain platform with Smart Contract functions, has been developing steadily. With the Shanghai upgrade, the network is now expected to undergo considerable modification once more.

 

It is a significant development for the platform as the Ethereum Shanghai hard fork update in March 2023 will enable users of the Ethereum cryptocurrency network to access their staked ether (ETH) holdings for the first time.

 

The change will enable ETH holders to stake the tokens without locking them up indefinitely, execute transaction validations, and collect rewards of freshly produced tokens because these resources have been assigned toward Ethereum's proof-of-stake (PoS) Beacon Chain network backbone.

 

This is a positive sentiment for the crypto industry, and several investors are considering the prospects of this upgrade as it will increase the utility of ETH.

 

Having recorded a positive YTD return for 2023 (about 30%), Ether or ETH is going to spark a higher run.

 

In conclusion, RenQ Finance and Ethereum are right there at the top of innovation, the market always welcomes innovative platforms, and the run higher is expected to start with RENQ token and ETH.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

