Exclusive! Bhavika sharma roped in to play the female lead role in Zee TV's new show Shivshakti

Bhavika sharma roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show and arjun bijlani the male lead.
Bhavika sharma is one of the most popular names in the television industryknown for her performances in shows like jiji ma, maddam sir, parvarish and others.
The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.
Well, we are sure this news about bhavika sharma new show will make her fans super happy. So, are you excited to watch bhavika sharma in a her new TV show? Let us know in the comments below...
