 Explore The Enchanting Backwaters of Kerala: A Must-Do on Your Kerala Tour

Kerala, also known as "God's Own Country," is a beautiful place in the southwest of India. It has stunning beaches, lush green landscapes, and charming hill stations. But the real treasure of Kerala is its backwaters. These backwaters are a network of calm lakes, canals, and lagoons that create a magical experience for anyone visiting Kerala.

Uncover the Serene Beauty of Kerala's Backwater Delights

Experience the backwaters of Kerala. You will find yourself among a captivating system of canals, lagoons, and rivers that wind through picturesque towns and lush surroundings. A journey along these tranquil waterways unveils a world where time slows down and nature takes centre stage.

Embark on a traditional houseboat cruise, swaying coconut palms, drifting leisurely amidst vibrant green paddy fields and charming riverside communities. Witness the rich biodiversity, exotic birds and glimpses of wildlife. You can also indulge in the tantalising flavours of Kerala's cuisine, savouring fresh seafood and aromatic spices. The backwaters of Kerala offer an enchanting escape, where beauty, peace and unforgettable experiences await.

1. Houseboat Cruises - A Tranquil Journey

One of the best ways to explore the backwaters is by embarking on a houseboat cruise. These traditional vessels, known as "kettuvallams," have been transformed into luxurious floating accommodations. Cruising through the serene waterways on a houseboat allows you to soak in the beauty of the surroundings at a leisurely pace. You can enjoy the gentle breeze, savour traditional Kerala cuisine prepared onboard, and witness the daily life of the local communities living along the backwaters.

2. The Backwaters of Kerala - A Natural Marvel

The backwaters of Kerala are a unique ecosystem formed by the confluence of lakes, rivers and the Arabian Sea. This intricate network stretches over 900 kilometres, spanning several districts including Kumarakom, Alappuzha and Kollam. The interconnected waterways are lined with swaying coconut trees, emerald paddy fields, and vibrant rural settlements, all of which are a stunning backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

3. Nature's Abundance - Biodiversity and Birdwatching

The backwaters of Kerala are not just visually stunning but are also home to a rich variety of flora and fauna. The tranquil waters support an abundance of aquatic life, including colourful crabs, fish and even playful otters. The dense mangrove forests that fringe the waterways provide a habitat for numerous bird species, making Kerala a paradise for birdwatchers. Keep your eyes peeled for the elegant kingfisher, majestic herons, and the elusive migratory Siberian crane. Exploring the backwaters on a canoe or a guided tour will allow you to get closer to nature and witness its hidden wonders.

4. Village Life and Culture - Immersion in Local Traditions

Kerala also offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and traditional lifestyle of the local communities. As you cruise along, you will pass by numerous quaint villages where you can witness the daily activities of the villagers. From fishing to coir-making, you can observe their livelihoods and even participate in activities like canoeing or toddy tapping. The warm hospitality of the locals will make you feel right at home, and you can engage in meaningful interactions to learn about their customs, festivals, and age-old traditions.

5. Ayurvedic Rejuvenation - Serenity and Wellness Kerala is renowned for its Ayurvedic traditions, and the backwaters provide the perfect backdrop for rejuvenation and wellness. Many resorts and retreats located along the backwaters offer Ayurvedic treatments and therapies that help restore balance to the body and mind. Indulge in therapeutic baths, relaxing massages and yoga sessions as you soak in the tranquillity of your surroundings. The combination of natural beauty, Ayurvedic therapies, and the peaceful ambience of the backwaters creates a holistic experience that leaves you refreshed and rejuvenated.

The backwaters of Kerala are a magical destination that should not be missed on your Kerala tour. The landscapes, canals and unique cultural experiences make it an enchanting getaway that offers a blend of adventure, relaxation and cultural immersion. Whether you choose to cruise on a houseboat, witness the biodiversity, explore the villages or indulge in Ayurvedic wellness, the backwaters of Kerala promise a truly unforgettable experience. So, set sail on a journey through these tranquil waterways and discover the hidden treasures of Kerala's enchanting backwaters.

Experience the enchanting beauty of Kerala with Thomas Cook's exclusive Kerala tour packages! Immerse yourself in the serene backwaters, lush green landscapes and vibrant culture of the 'God's Own Country.' So, book your Kerala tour package today and embark on an unforgettable journey.

 

