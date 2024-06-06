Exploring the Benefits of Outdoor Play with Kidsmate for Child Development

Place: Punjab, India

Date: 27/05/2024

Kidsmate has come up with exciting wheels for children of different age groups. With the amalgamation of advanced technology and utmost safety, Kidsmate has created the ultimate child-friendly bikes.

It is a fact that playgrounds are decreasing, so children should utilize the resources they have, like riding bikes. Hence, Kidsmate is here with a plethora of bicycles for kids to enhance both their cognitive and physical development.

Comfortable Tricycles, Kick Scooters, and Kids Cars have gained immense popularity amongst children of different ages. The positive impact of playing outside may have on a child is the sole reason why Kidsmate has come up with diverse categories and types of bikes for children of different age groups.

Kidsmate is set up in Ludhiana Punjab, and from there, the organization has built up one of the leading brands in its niche. The brand has gained enormous success with its innovative child-friendly bikes for the following reasons -

The bikes conform to modern technology standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Each product is manufactured using advanced technology from Taiwan & Europe.

Every component in the bicycles is seamlessly incorporated so that riders get a comfortable ride.

Our in-house design team ensures next-gen designs and colors for our riders.

The benefit of children playing outside is immense and riding the next-gen Kidsmate bikes will contribute to their overall well-being. Jindals the founders of Kidsmate is a name synonymous with high-quality and next-gen bicycle components. The founders claim that the bikes are not just child-friendly, but also supremely safe, and built with premium quality materials that make them safe.

The children's bikes that are made with non-toxic materials are categorized by age and height. Hence, it caters to their physical and cognitive requirements. The physical benefit of riding the bikes is that it will keep the children active. Active kids are less likely to get sick, as their overall immunity and muscle building are enhanced.

Kidsmate founders, Jindals have stated that, “as the bikes are lightweight and easy to transport it makes every product an ideal ride for children of different age groups. Further, unique designs and vibrant colors attract children to play. This, in turn, allows kids to be more active.”

Other than the physical benefits, the Kidsmate bikes are good for the cognitive development of children. By playing outside they can make friends and learn new things. Further, every child's bike comes with educational materials such as setup videos and riding tips. Such products are included just for children to learn about the bikes and build better concentration towards learning something exciting.

About The Company

The Punjab-based brand found its inception in 1977 and has become a household name for manufacturing trendy bikes for children. Kidsmate has received the distinction of being a Golden Star trading house since the very beginning of their journey. The accomplished team strives every day to offer the next-gen and trendy bicycles to children of different age groups.

Contact

Jindal Fine Industries Opp. Dhandari railway station, G.T. Road, Ludhiana- 141014(PB) India

E-mail - [email protected]

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.