 Exploring the Top 10 Ayurvedic Brands of India: A Journey to Holistic Wellness : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Exploring the Top 10 Ayurvedic Brands of India: A Journey to Holistic Wellness

Exploring the Top 10 Ayurvedic Brands of India: A Journey to Holistic Wellness

Exploring the Top 10 Ayurvedic Brands of India: A Journey to Holistic Wellness


In the bustling landscape of India's herbal healthcare market, Ayurveda reigns supreme as a beacon of traditional wisdom and holistic well-being. With a heritage rooted in ancient texts and practices, Ayurvedic brands have flourished, offering natural remedies and wellness solutions to millions. Let's embark on a journey through the top 10 Ayurvedic brands of India, each contributing uniquely to the nation's health and wellness:

Dabur: Established in 1884, Dabur stands as a cornerstone of Ayurvedic excellence in India. From its humble beginnings with Dabur Chyawanprash to a vast array of products spanning healthcare, personal care, and nutrition, Dabur has been a household name synonymous with trust and quality.

Patanjali: Founded by the renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in 2006, Patanjali disrupted the market with its extensive range of Ayurvedic products. With an emphasis on natural ingredients and ethical practices, Patanjali swiftly gained popularity, offering everything from herbal supplements to skincare and food products.

Planet Ayurveda: Founded by Dr. Vikram Chauhan (MD-Ayurveda) - The Globally Renowned Ayurveda Expert. Planet Ayurveda is known for its commitment to purity and efficacy, Planet Ayurveda crafts herbal formulations guided by ancient Ayurvedic texts. Their products, devoid of additives and preservatives, cater to various health concerns, earning them a loyal following both in India and abroad. Their presence has taken this brand to another level both for Online Ayurvedic Consultations and Genuine Ayurvedic Knowledge about Diseases, and All health related topics on their website www.PlanetAyurveda.com.

Baidyanath: With a legacy spanning over 100 years, Baidyanath has been a pioneer in Ayurvedic medicine. Renowned for its traditional formulations and adherence to Ayurvedic principles, Baidyanath continues to provide effective remedies for a wide range of ailments, ensuring wellness for generations.

Himalaya Wellness: Drawing inspiration from the foothills of the Himalayas, Himalaya Wellness embodies the spirit of nature's bounty. Their extensive product line encompasses pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal health, offering Ayurvedic solutions backed by scientific research and sustainability.

Zandu: Rooted in centuries-old Ayurvedic wisdom, Zandu has been synonymous with health and vitality. From classical formulations to modern herbal supplements, Zandu's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted name in Ayurvedic healthcare.

Hamdard: Founded in 1906, Hamdard has been a beacon of Unani-Tibb healing traditions in India. While rooted in the Unani system, Hamdard embraces Ayurvedic principles in its formulations, offering a holistic approach to wellness through natural remedies and healthcare products.

Vicco Laboratories: Celebrated for its Ayurvedic toothpaste and skincare products, Vicco Laboratories has been a staple in Indian households since 1952. Their emphasis on Ayurvedic ingredients and sustainable practices resonates with consumers seeking natural alternatives for their daily care routines.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals: With a legacy spanning over a century, Sandu Pharmaceuticals has been a custodian of Ayurvedic heritage. Their extensive product portfolio, ranging from classical formulations to modern supplements, reflects a commitment to quality and efficacy deeply rooted in tradition.

Charak Pharma: Committed to advancing Ayurvedic science through research and innovation, Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. stands as a testament to modern Ayurveda. With a focus on evidence-based formulations and clinical validation, Charak Pharma brings ancient wisdom into contemporary healthcare, catering to diverse health needs.

In conclusion, the top 10 Ayurvedic brands of India exemplify the rich tapestry of traditional wisdom and modern innovation. From household names like Dabur and Patanjali to niche players like Planet Ayurveda and Charak Pharma, each brand contributes uniquely to India's holistic wellness landscape, ensuring that the legacy of Ayurveda continues to thrive in the modern world.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held