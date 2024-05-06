Express Love and Heartfelt Thanks to Mom with Bakingo’s Mother’s Day Cakes and Desserts

Celebrate the most special person in your life this Mother's Day with a touch of sweetness from Bakingo. There's no better way to say "I love you" than with a deliciously crafted dessert that tastes as sweet as a mother's love feels. Bakingo's delightful Mother’s Day collection of cakes and desserts is designed not just to please the palate but to touch the heart, making every moment as memorable and cherished as the love you share.

With Bakingo’s Mother’s Day Cake Collection, honour the irreplaceable warmth and affection only a mother can give with treats as special as she is. The selection includes everything from freshly baked, diverse cakes to cupcakes, brownies, jar cakes, and more. Create memories or relive those cherished moments again with personalised photo cakes that promise to add that extra touch of love. With Bakingo’s Ras Malai Cake, you can treat your mom to her favourite traditional sweets in the form of a contemporary cake.

"We understand that a mother's love is the sweetest of all; that's why we’ve crafted an exclusive range of confections perfect for the occasion, says the CEO, Mr Shrey Sehgal. "With each dessert crafted at Bakingo, we aim to encapsulate a token of appreciation, a symbol of #SweetThanks from your heart to your mom’s," he added further.

The brand's commitment to quality and creativity is evident in every slice, ensuring that your Mother's Day treats are delicious and a meaningful representation of your gratitude. Bakingo’s collection features a vast array of flavours to match the unique personality and preference of every mom—whether she is fond of classic favours, tropical delights, or exotic ones, like Tiramisu cake or our newly launched Dream Cake. With Bakingo, you can celebrate the special day with your mother from breakfast to dinner, ensuring sweetness accompanies your shared moments throughout the day.

This renowned online cake shop ensures that your #SweetThanks are delivered promptly and with care. With swift delivery options, Bakingo guarantees that your chosen desserts will arrive fresh and on time, ready to brighten your mother's special day. No matter where you are, your sweet love will reach your mom in just 2 hours. Whether ordering through the easy-to-use website or the convenient mobile app, placing an order is seamless and efficient, allowing you to focus on celebrating with your loved ones.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, which was launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

Co-Founder, Bakingo

[email protected]

+91-8882553333

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.