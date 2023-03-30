Exude ethnic glam in stylish chikankari embroidered pieces by House Of Kari

Over the years, there has been a lot of hype about chikankari embroidery and the clothing pieces made out of it. To be honest, they are so gorgeous that they deserve all the attention and praise. The best part about clothes made in chikankari embroidery is that they not only just look pretty but also keep one comfortable in the hot and humid weather which is around the corner, especially if it is made out of cotton. Another added benefit is that chikankari work is evergreen so it is never going to go out of style and can be worn on multiple occasions. Owing to this, House Of Kari is a brand that has been providing people with top-quality chikankari clothes.

The homegrown label, House Of Kari honours the age-old craft, chikankari and puts forth the art in products that are of the highest quality. The brand which believes that chikankari is a piece of art is a fully homegrown one that not only provides employment and reduces dependence but also works on the ground level to get better tailored to local needs. Therefore, its entire manufacturing process, be it procuring the materials or the hand embroidery is all done by local women artisans. Each of the artisans is deeply talented and has years of experience, thus, they craft unique chikankari clothes.

House Of Kari offers a wide range of chikankari products with a contemporary twist. With their products, they are taking the chikankari embroidery to places all around. Their long kurta that typically involves chikan work on plain, pastel fabrics like cotton, mul cotton, modal, rayon, chanderi silk, muslin, etcetera, is worn by women from multiple places and receives a lot of love. Also, House Of Kari offers a great range of products that have a modern touch. From beautiful short kurtas to co-ord sets to gowns to kaftans to kimonos, there is nothing that they do not have. Every piece highlights the chikankari work and gives a vibe that is fresh, clean, extremely comfortable and has chic looks. The cherry on top of all this is that the products are affordable and the fast fashion brand also ensures to make their customer’s experience an unforgettable one with their services,

The art of Chikankari is among the oldest traditional embroidery techniques in India dating back from references to Megasthenes from the 3rd century BC. Since then the technique has been indigenous and brands like House Of Kari have been preserving this art. The current yearly turnover of this sector is 600 crore rupees. Uttar Pradesh contributes to about 15% of the nation's total fabric production. The Chikankari sector in India employs over 30% of all artisans. Also, this sector brings in around US$1.2 billion in revenue each year for the state. In 2013–14, the GDP of the U.P. made up 8.46% of the overall GDP (U.P. GDP: $886,410; India GDP: $10,472,807). Chikankari generates $1.2 billion in annual revenue or 8.12% of the U.P.'s GDP. Since its inception House Of Kari has been an integral part of the industry’s growth and in the near future, they wish to do the same while expanding its horizons even further.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.