 FD Interest Payout Options: Regular vs Interest on Maturity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • FD Interest Payout Options: Regular vs Interest on Maturity

FD Interest Payout Options: Regular vs Interest on Maturity

FD Interest Payout Options: Regular vs Interest on Maturity


Fixed deposits (FDs) have long been a cornerstone of Indian investment strategies, enticing savers with their guaranteed returns, risk-averse nature, and convenient accessibility. But, when it comes to reaping the fruits of your investment, a crucial decision arises. 

Should you opt for a steady stream of regular payouts or a lump sum at maturity? Navigating this choice effectively requires analysing your financial goals, risk tolerance, and stage of life.

Cumulative FD vs Non-Cumulative FD: A Comprehensive Comparison

Two primary FD types stand ready to serve your financial aspirations:

Feature Cumulative FD Non-Cumulative FD
Interest Payment Compounded annually Paid out on monthly, quarterly, or annual basis
Returns over Long-term High Low
Suitable for Long-term goals like retirement, child education, etc Short-term goals like additional income to meet certain  expenses
Income Stability Lump sum amount paid at maturity Provides regular income stream
Tax Implications Taxed at maturity Taxed on interest received during each payout
Liquidity Liquidity subject to premature withdrawal (penalty applicable) More liquid with regular interest payout 

Illustration of Cumulative and Non-cumulative FD Payouts

1. Cumulative FD

An investor deposits Rs 1,00,000 in a cumulative fixed deposit at an annual interest rate of 7%. Over a 5-year tenor, the interest is compounded annually. At maturity, the investor receives a lump sum of Rs 1,40,255, inclusive of the principal amount and compounded interest. 

2. Non-cumulative FD

Assume that you invested Rs 2,00,000 in a non-cumulative fixed deposit at an interest rate of 6% p.a for 5 years. In this case, you have opted for quarterly payouts, earning interest of Rs 3,000 every three months. 

Remember, you can use a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly payout FD calculator to effectively and effortlessly ascertain the returns on your investment. 

Which Payout Option Should Investors Choose? 

The choice between regular payouts and interest on maturity depends on the investor's financial goals and plans. Cumulative fixed deposits typically offer higher returns over longer tenors due to compounding interest. Meanwhile, non-cumulative fixed deposits offer steady income, making them advantageous for short-term goals or immediate income needs. 

However, interest rates significantly impact final returns, with even a small difference compounding over time, causing substantial variations in maturity values. Additionally, investors should assess the tax implications, as the interest in the cumulative option is taxable annually. 

Factors to Consider When Choosing Between Cumulative and Non-cumulative FDs

Here are a few deeper considerations that can help you refine your choice:

  1. Interest Rates

Cumulative fixed deposits typically boast slightly higher interest rates than the non-cumulative option. However, remember that compound interest shines over longer tenors, so the difference may be negligible for shorter periods.

  1. Tax Implications

Non-cumulative fixed deposits incur tax on the interest earned during each payout. On the other hand, cumulative FDs are taxed on the entire lump sum at maturity, they offer the potential benefit of deferral. Consult a tax advisor for specific calculations based on your investment amount and tenor.

  1. Liquidity and Flexibility

Both types of FDs come with early withdrawal facilities, subject to penalties. However, some issuers offer schemes with partial withdrawals or interest rate adjustments for non-cumulative FDs, providing greater flexibility.

  1. Risk Tolerance

If you require guaranteed income or are risk-averse, the predictability of non-cumulative fixed deposits might be more appealing. Conversely, if you have a long-term vision, the potential for higher returns with cumulative fixed deposits could be your ideal match.

Exploring Hybrid Options

Some fixed deposit issuers offer hybrid schemes that combine elements of both options. Choose between a cumulative FD with periodic 'bonus' payouts or a non-cumulative scheme with the option to switch to a lump sum payout later. 

Explore these options to find a tailor-made solution that perfectly aligns with your financial needs.

Conclusion 

In conclusion, the choice between regular payouts and interest on maturity in fixed deposits requires careful consideration of individual financial goals and plans. Whether opting for cumulative or non-cumulative FDs, factors like interest rates, tax implications, liquidity, and risk tolerance play pivotal roles. Exploring hybrid alternatives offers investors increased flexibility, allowing them to customise solutions that align precisely with their unique financial objectives and preferences.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

5
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

6
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

7
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

8
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

9
Punjab

Singers in poll fray, Faridkot contest to be a musical affair

10
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Kejriwal was brought to Tihar at 4 pm and lodged in Jail Num...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

AAP national convenor Kejriwal on Monday is remanded to judi...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study