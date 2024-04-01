FD Interest Payout Options: Regular vs Interest on Maturity

Fixed deposits (FDs) have long been a cornerstone of Indian investment strategies, enticing savers with their guaranteed returns, risk-averse nature, and convenient accessibility. But, when it comes to reaping the fruits of your investment, a crucial decision arises.

Should you opt for a steady stream of regular payouts or a lump sum at maturity? Navigating this choice effectively requires analysing your financial goals, risk tolerance, and stage of life.

Cumulative FD vs Non-Cumulative FD: A Comprehensive Comparison

Two primary FD types stand ready to serve your financial aspirations:

Feature Cumulative FD Non-Cumulative FD Interest Payment Compounded annually Paid out on monthly, quarterly, or annual basis Returns over Long-term High Low Suitable for Long-term goals like retirement, child education, etc Short-term goals like additional income to meet certain expenses Income Stability Lump sum amount paid at maturity Provides regular income stream Tax Implications Taxed at maturity Taxed on interest received during each payout Liquidity Liquidity subject to premature withdrawal (penalty applicable) More liquid with regular interest payout

Illustration of Cumulative and Non-cumulative FD Payouts

1. Cumulative FD

An investor deposits Rs 1,00,000 in a cumulative fixed deposit at an annual interest rate of 7%. Over a 5-year tenor, the interest is compounded annually. At maturity, the investor receives a lump sum of Rs 1,40,255, inclusive of the principal amount and compounded interest.

2. Non-cumulative FD

Assume that you invested Rs 2,00,000 in a non-cumulative fixed deposit at an interest rate of 6% p.a for 5 years. In this case, you have opted for quarterly payouts, earning interest of Rs 3,000 every three months.

Remember, you can use a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly payout FD calculator to effectively and effortlessly ascertain the returns on your investment.

Which Payout Option Should Investors Choose?

The choice between regular payouts and interest on maturity depends on the investor's financial goals and plans. Cumulative fixed deposits typically offer higher returns over longer tenors due to compounding interest. Meanwhile, non-cumulative fixed deposits offer steady income, making them advantageous for short-term goals or immediate income needs.

However, interest rates significantly impact final returns, with even a small difference compounding over time, causing substantial variations in maturity values. Additionally, investors should assess the tax implications, as the interest in the cumulative option is taxable annually.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Between Cumulative and Non-cumulative FDs

Here are a few deeper considerations that can help you refine your choice:

Interest Rates

Cumulative fixed deposits typically boast slightly higher interest rates than the non-cumulative option. However, remember that compound interest shines over longer tenors, so the difference may be negligible for shorter periods.

Tax Implications

Non-cumulative fixed deposits incur tax on the interest earned during each payout. On the other hand, cumulative FDs are taxed on the entire lump sum at maturity, they offer the potential benefit of deferral. Consult a tax advisor for specific calculations based on your investment amount and tenor.

Liquidity and Flexibility

Both types of FDs come with early withdrawal facilities, subject to penalties. However, some issuers offer schemes with partial withdrawals or interest rate adjustments for non-cumulative FDs, providing greater flexibility.

Risk Tolerance

If you require guaranteed income or are risk-averse, the predictability of non-cumulative fixed deposits might be more appealing. Conversely, if you have a long-term vision, the potential for higher returns with cumulative fixed deposits could be your ideal match.

Exploring Hybrid Options

Some fixed deposit issuers offer hybrid schemes that combine elements of both options. Choose between a cumulative FD with periodic 'bonus' payouts or a non-cumulative scheme with the option to switch to a lump sum payout later.

Explore these options to find a tailor-made solution that perfectly aligns with your financial needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the choice between regular payouts and interest on maturity in fixed deposits requires careful consideration of individual financial goals and plans. Whether opting for cumulative or non-cumulative FDs, factors like interest rates, tax implications, liquidity, and risk tolerance play pivotal roles. Exploring hybrid alternatives offers investors increased flexibility, allowing them to customise solutions that align precisely with their unique financial objectives and preferences.

