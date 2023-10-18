Ferrari Accepts Crypto Payments For Its Cars In The US: How Could Ethereum, Dogecoin, And Doge Uprising Benefit?

Ferrari recently announced that they’ll accept cryptocurrency payments for their luxury sports cars in the US, with Europe soon following suit. This decision was made after the brand received many requests from wealthy customers wanting to use crypto wallets to pay for their Ferraris. Many blue-chip companies have opted to steer clear of crypto due to its unreliable volatility so this decision is exciting news for the crypto community. Unstable regulation, high energy usage, and bad press have all contributed to high-end brands avoiding implementing crypto payment processors in their companies. However, crypto has made active changes in the last few years to reduce its carbon footprint, making it more appealing to climate-conscious brands.

This decision by Ferrari could have a hugely positive impact on altcoins Ethereum ($ETH), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and the new project Doge Uprising ($DUP). The more brands that onboard crypto payments, the bigger the impact on the overall crypto market and the higher these coins could pump in Q4.

BitPay and Ferrari: A Match Made In Heaven

Ferrari has chosen to use one of crypto’s biggest payment processors, BitPay, for the initial wave of crypto transactions in the US. BitPay will facilitate transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC. The Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer for Ferrari, Enrico Galliera ensured buyers that ‘Prices will not change, no fees, no surcharges if you pay through cryptocurrencies’, highlighting the ease of using crypto for payments.

Ferrari is also protected from crypto’s volatility as BitPay will immediately transfer the payment into fiat finance on behalf of Ferrari’s dealers - avoiding any huge price fluctuations. BitPay will also ensure that the crypto payments come from legitimate sources, avoiding criminal activity as best as possible. It’s essential that such a high-end popular brand avoids being caught up in some of the bad press that surrounds crypto.

Enrico Galliera has confirmed that almost all of their US dealers have agreed to the scheme and he’s ‘confident’ that the rest will follow suit, opening the door to a new audience of wealthy buyers.

How Could This Impact The Crypto Market?

Seeing a popular blue-chip brand decide to facilitate crypto payments could improve user trust. Recent headlines have been clouded by stories of scams and fraudsters, and yet Ferrari has still taken the leap and onboarded crypto payments. As this faith builds and restores, top coins like Ethereum ($ETH) and Dogecoin ($DOGE) could see a positive pump, especially as Ethereum is facilitated by Ferrari’s payment processor BitPay. Dogecoin has also been associated with popular brands such as X.com and brought into the mainstream by Elon Musk’s passionate support.

What Does This Mean For A New Project Like Doge Uprising?

If more companies follow Ferrari’s lead and onboard crypto payments, we could start to see the market pump into the green. Doge Uprising is only in its presale stage at the moment, onboarding investors and preparing to launch. The positive upward trend following Ferrari’s decision to faciliate crypto payments could sway the market at just the right moment for Doge Uprising.

This new project is the first cryptocurrency with its own interactive manga series, NFT drops, Web3 universe, and smart staking. They’re creating a metaverse for their users to dive into, set in an exciting dystopian future. If this project sparks your interest, follow the links below to sign up.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

