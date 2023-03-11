Find Out Why Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin And Calvaria Are Crypto’s Presale Stars

Pre-sale is a critical stage for newly launched ICOs. It differentiates good investments from bad ones and makes it possible for investors to distinguish between the two. Because it can be difficult to know where to invest one's hard-earned money in the cryptosphere, help is always appreciated.

So, let's take a closer look at three of the most successful cryptocurrency pre-sales in recent memory to examine the viability and potential of these well-known alt-coins: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), and Calvaria (CAL).

Big Eyes Coin: Ruling the Presale Land

Now available for pre-order, Big Eyes Coin will shortly make its cryptographic debut. This cat-themed cryptocurrency has big-league aspirations, as evidenced by the fact that it has generated an astounding $31.2 million and has a total supply of 200 billion tokens. Also, BIG values NFT culture highly and is aware of its significance to the digital economy.

Big Eyes wants to introduce a whole new generation to cryptocurrency, so they are conscious of and sensitive to this demographic. As a result, companies are utilizing their own personalities to market themselves as approachable and friendly.

BIG appears to be more appealing to Gen Z than some other well-known coins because of its fun themes and adorable feline mascot. Moreover, it is less expensive and less oversaturated than Bitcoin, and its value is anticipated to increase tremendously. This may turn it into a wise investment.

Filecoin (FIL): Offering A Crypto Storage Option

The Filecoin decentralised storage network is powered by the FIL token. Filecoin aims to compete with tech behemoths like Google Drive by generating millions of gigabytes of extra storage space on PCs across the world.

The introduction of Filecoin was well worth the wait for its investors. It increased more than 150% in its debut week on Coinmarketcap, the leading listing website.

In April 2021, the price of Filecoin reached an all-time high of $237.24. The token's peak price is up 5% from its ICO price of $4600. At its peak, a $1,000 pre-sale investment in FIL would have been worth around $50,000.

The amount of money raised and the level of interest in the project were used to judge the success of Filecoin's presale. While it was not made public how much money was raised during the presale, it is believed to have raised $52 million.

Calvaria (CAL): The cryptocurrency gaming platform

Calvaria is built on gambling and crypto-NFTs. In card fights, those who stake tokens can win more tokens if they win. NFT magicians from hostile worlds are the main characters in these card fights.

Calvaria is made to be used by a large number of people, allowing crypto beginners to test out the game's features by downloading the free edition and playing it without having to spend any of their own money. You'll need to move quickly if you want to join the early investing club because the RIA tokens are presently in the last phases of the pre-sale and Calvaria won't be accessible for purchase for long. Calvaria raised an outstanding $2.5 million during the pre-sale, considering the current market.

Stay up-to-date with BIG Eyes:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/ author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.